Drone Volt: New order on the horizon

The professional drone manufacturer and aerial robotics specialist has announced that its partner Ampacimon has been selected by National Grid for the installation of Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) sensors in the United Kingdom.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/12/2026 at 01:51 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Specifically, National Grid has selected three operators, including Ampacimon, to equip a portion of its network with DLR sensors across a total of 585 km of high-voltage lines.



As part of their partnership, Drone Volt will be tasked by Ampacimon to install the sensors on live high-voltage lines using the LineDrone, a UAV specifically developed for this purpose.



Further details will be provided shortly by National Grid, particularly regarding the number of sensors to be installed by Ampacimon, which will determine the volume of missions to be carried out by Drone Volt. This contract could represent a significant amount, contributing to the very favorable trend seen in Drone Volt's Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) activities.