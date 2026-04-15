DZ Bank trims Hermes price target, maintains Buy rating
DZ Bank announced on Wednesday that it has lowered its fair value on Hermes to 2,100 euros from 2,600 euros, following the lower-than-expected quarterly sales figures released this morning by the Parisian luxury house.
The German bank, which attributes this underperformance in part to the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, considers the 8% drop in the share price following the release to be excessive and believes it does not fully reflect the company's fundamentals.
In this regard, DZ Bank notes that Hermes management expressed confidence in future prospects, despite an uncertain geopolitical environment.
Valuation deemed attractive
Analysts expect the leather goods division, the group's historical core business, to remain the primary driver of growth over the coming quarters.
According to the bank, this momentum should allow Hermes to maintain relatively high margins while supporting profitability over the medium term.
Despite the downward revision of its target, the German institution considers Hermes shares to offer an attractive valuation relative to historical levels and confirms its Buy recommendation on the stock.
Hermès International specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- leather and saddlery goods (44.2%): purses, luggage, small leather goods, planners, writing items, saddles, bridles, riding objects and clothing, etc.;
- clothes, shoes, and accessories (28.3%);
- silk and textile products (6%);
- clock and watchmaking articles (3.4%);
- perfumes and beauty products (3.1%);
- other (15%): mainly jewelry and home decoration products.
At the end of 2025, the group had a network of 294 stores worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (9.8%), Europe (14.8%), Japan (9.9%), Asia/Pacific (41.9%), Americas (19.2%) and Middle East (4.4%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.