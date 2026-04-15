DZ Bank trims Hermes price target, maintains Buy rating

DZ Bank announced on Wednesday that it has lowered its fair value on Hermes to 2,100 euros from 2,600 euros, following the lower-than-expected quarterly sales figures released this morning by the Parisian luxury house.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/15/2026 at 10:23 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The German bank, which attributes this underperformance in part to the impact of the conflict in the Middle East, considers the 8% drop in the share price following the release to be excessive and believes it does not fully reflect the company's fundamentals.



In this regard, DZ Bank notes that Hermes management expressed confidence in future prospects, despite an uncertain geopolitical environment.



Valuation deemed attractive



Analysts expect the leather goods division, the group's historical core business, to remain the primary driver of growth over the coming quarters.



According to the bank, this momentum should allow Hermes to maintain relatively high margins while supporting profitability over the medium term.



Despite the downward revision of its target, the German institution considers Hermes shares to offer an attractive valuation relative to historical levels and confirms its Buy recommendation on the stock.