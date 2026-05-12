Eiffage breaks ground on university hub near Paris
Eiffage has announced the start of construction on the Grand Paris Nord university campus in Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, following a 17-month design phase and site preparation in 2025. The project remains on its original schedule.
The contract, notified by EPAURIF and awarded by Université Paris-Cité, was secured in November 2024 as a general contracting mandate for a total of 397 million euros (of which Eiffage's share amounts to 369 million euros).
The contract won by Eiffage Construction covers the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the Grand Paris Nord hospital and university campus. The project is being carried out in a consortium with architectural firms and engineering consultancies.
It also leverages the expertise of Eiffage Énergie Systèmes for the electrical works and Eiffage Services, whose teams will handle operation and maintenance for a 12-year period.
The university campus, spanning nearly 77,000 sqm, will comprise four buildings dedicated to teaching and research, as well as lecture halls and a conference center. Full delivery of the university hub is scheduled for the third quarter of 2029.
Eiffage S.A. is the No. 5 European group of building and civil engineering works and concessions. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- construction and maintenance of transportation and civil engineering infrastructures (37.2%): roads, motorways, bridges, railways, etc. The group also produces and markets granulates, coatings, and binders;
- design, execution, and maintenance of electrical, climate-control, and mechanical engineering facilities (30.6%);
- construction and concession management of infrastructures and works of art (16.4%);
- building construction and renovation (15.8%): residences, offices, shopping centers, parking lots, stadiums, prisons, hospitals, etc. Eiffage S.A. also develops and sells real estate.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (68.4%), Germany (10.4%), Europe (19.3%) and other (1.9%).
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