Eiffage confirms 2026 outlook

Eiffage reported consolidated revenue of over 5.6 billion euros for the first quarter of 2026, up slightly by 0.6% compared to Q1 2025 (-0.8% on a like-for-like basis).

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/12/2026 at 12:15 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In the Contracting division, activity rose by 3.9% in Europe (+2.0% LFL), covering both France and international markets. Total Contracting revenue reached 4.7 billion euros (+0.5%, -1.3% LFL).



The Contracting order book stood at 31.1 billion euros, up 5% year-on-year and 4% since December 2025.



Construction revenue increased by 9.3% (both actual and LFL) to 779 million euros in France, driven by the ramp-up of several major projects and a favorable basis of comparison. In Europe excluding France, revenue reached 214 million euros (-1.8%), with a decline in Switzerland offset by strong growth in Belgium and Poland.



In France, Infrastructure activity remained stable (+0.3% actual and LFL) at 934 million euros, despite disparities between business lines (Eiffage Route -2.4%, Eiffage Génie Civil -1.7%, and Eiffage Métal +38.9%). In Europe excluding France, revenue rose by 5.1% (+1.9% LFL) to 870 million euros.



In the Energy Systems division, revenue came in at 1,891 million euros (+3.0% actual; -0.3% LFL).



In Concessions, revenue grew by 0.7% (+1.7% LFL) to 912 million euros.



Revenue for the APRR and AREA networks, excluding construction, totaled 742 million euros in the first quarter of 2026, a 1.7% increase compared to 2025, despite a 0.9% decline in traffic (-1.6% for light vehicles, +2.5% for heavy goods vehicles).



'Against a backdrop of geopolitical crisis and instability in the Middle East, this record-high order book and the Group's limited exposure outside Europe allow Eiffage to confirm its outlook for 2026,' the group stated.