In the Contracting division, activity rose by 3.9% in Europe (+2.0% LFL), covering both France and international markets. Total Contracting revenue reached 4.7 billion euros (+0.5%, -1.3% LFL).
The Contracting order book stood at 31.1 billion euros, up 5% year-on-year and 4% since December 2025.
Construction revenue increased by 9.3% (both actual and LFL) to 779 million euros in France, driven by the ramp-up of several major projects and a favorable basis of comparison. In Europe excluding France, revenue reached 214 million euros (-1.8%), with a decline in Switzerland offset by strong growth in Belgium and Poland.
In France, Infrastructure activity remained stable (+0.3% actual and LFL) at 934 million euros, despite disparities between business lines (Eiffage Route -2.4%, Eiffage Génie Civil -1.7%, and Eiffage Métal +38.9%). In Europe excluding France, revenue rose by 5.1% (+1.9% LFL) to 870 million euros.
In the Energy Systems division, revenue came in at 1,891 million euros (+3.0% actual; -0.3% LFL).
In Concessions, revenue grew by 0.7% (+1.7% LFL) to 912 million euros.
Revenue for the APRR and AREA networks, excluding construction, totaled 742 million euros in the first quarter of 2026, a 1.7% increase compared to 2025, despite a 0.9% decline in traffic (-1.6% for light vehicles, +2.5% for heavy goods vehicles).
'Against a backdrop of geopolitical crisis and instability in the Middle East, this record-high order book and the Group's limited exposure outside Europe allow Eiffage to confirm its outlook for 2026,' the group stated.
Eiffage S.A. is the No. 5 European group of building and civil engineering works and concessions. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- construction and maintenance of transportation and civil engineering infrastructures (37.2%): roads, motorways, bridges, railways, etc. The group also produces and markets granulates, coatings, and binders;
- design, execution, and maintenance of electrical, climate-control, and mechanical engineering facilities (30.6%);
- construction and concession management of infrastructures and works of art (16.4%);
- building construction and renovation (15.8%): residences, offices, shopping centers, parking lots, stadiums, prisons, hospitals, etc. Eiffage S.A. also develops and sells real estate.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (68.4%), Germany (10.4%), Europe (19.3%) and other (1.9%).
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