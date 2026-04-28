Emeis holds firm with backing from TP Icap Midcap

Emeis is trading slightly lower, down 0.14% at 14.71 euros, following a five-session winning streak that saw the stock gain a cumulative 7.44%.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/28/2026 at 09:16 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Tuesday, the stock is benefiting from a positive note issued by TP Icap Midcap. In the report, analysts highlight that 'following a profound restructuring, emeis has secured a new lease on life, now focused on supporting Europe's aging demographics'.



TP Icap Midcap believes the nursing home and clinic operator now bears little resemblance to the Orpea entity shaken by the revelations of January 2022. The company has placed quality of care back at the heart of its organization, while successfully completing its recapitalization and refinancing.



The group has refocused on the European market and is applying a rigorous, pragmatic approach to its real estate development.



According to TP Icap Midcap, the stock is now a growth play fully exposed to the aging of the European population and the associated challenges of dependency care and chronic disease treatment. From 2027-2029, the baby-boom generation will require more than 800,000 new care beds, for which public funding will be insufficient.



The analysts have initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' recommendation and a price target of 17 euros.