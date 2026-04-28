On Tuesday, the stock is benefiting from a positive note issued by TP Icap Midcap. In the report, analysts highlight that 'following a profound restructuring, emeis has secured a new lease on life, now focused on supporting Europe's aging demographics'.
TP Icap Midcap believes the nursing home and clinic operator now bears little resemblance to the Orpea entity shaken by the revelations of January 2022. The company has placed quality of care back at the heart of its organization, while successfully completing its recapitalization and refinancing.
The group has refocused on the European market and is applying a rigorous, pragmatic approach to its real estate development.
According to TP Icap Midcap, the stock is now a growth play fully exposed to the aging of the European population and the associated challenges of dependency care and chronic disease treatment. From 2027-2029, the baby-boom generation will require more than 800,000 new care beds, for which public funding will be insufficient.
The analysts have initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' recommendation and a price target of 17 euros.
EMEIS is the European leader in global dependency care. The group operates retirement homes, follow-up care clinics, and psychiatric clinics. At the end of 2024, EMEIS has a network of 1,051 establishments (94,500 beds) located in particular in France (357 facilities; 33,585 beds), Central Europe (152; 14,925 beds), Northern Europe (380; 27,489 beds), Southern Europe and Latin America (121; 14,191 beds).
As of December 31st , 2024, the estimated value of the real estate portfolio was EUR 5 billion.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (42.2%), Central Europe (17.2%), Northern Europe (28.9%), Southern Europe and Latin America (7.7%), and others (4%).
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