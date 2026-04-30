Engie: Belgium enters exclusive negotiations to acquire the group's nuclear fleet

The Belgian State, Engie, and its subsidiary Electrabel have signed a letter of intent opening exclusive negotiations for Belgium to acquire all of the French group's nuclear activities in the country. The parties aim to conclude a memorandum of understanding by October 1, 2026.

Esteban Gustave Published on 04/30/2026 at 02:56 am EDT - Modified on 04/30/2026 at 03:08 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the press release issued this morning by Engie, the proposed transaction would cover the entire fleet, namely 7 reactors, the relevant personnel, all nuclear subsidiaries, as well as all associated assets and liabilities, including dismantling and decommissioning obligations. Pending the outcome, the parties have agreed to suspend ongoing dismantling work to preserve all options for the Belgian State.



According to Engie, this initiative is part of the Belgian government's strategy to regain direct ownership of its nuclear assets, with a view to extending the operation of existing reactors and developing new capacity. The transaction is expected to have no undue impact, neither negative nor positive, on the financial position of the group and its subsidiary.



However, the signing of the letter of intent does not constitute a firm commitment: the transaction remains subject to the finalization of definitive agreements and the receipt of regulatory approvals.