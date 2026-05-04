Engie brings two French offshore wind projects to fruition

The group, through Ocean Winds, its 50/50 offshore wind joint venture with EDP Renewables, has announced the full operational status of EMYN and the start of power generation at the EFGL pilot farm.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/04/2026 at 03:00 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Off the coast of Vendée, EMYN has reached a decisive milestone with the installation of its final turbine, marking the completion of offshore construction. The works were finalized in less than three years despite a complex industrial backdrop and challenging weather conditions.



EMYN is the joint venture's first offshore wind farm to enter full operation in France. It comprises 61 bottom-fixed turbines with a total capacity of 500 MW, now generating renewable electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of approximately 800,000 people.



Furthermore, EFGL, located 16 km off Port-La-Nouvelle in the Occitanie region, has injected its first megawatt-hours into the grid, paving the way for full commissioning. The farm consists of three 10 MW turbines mounted on floating foundations. Once fully operational, it is expected to produce nearly 110,000 MWh per year, covering the annual electricity needs of 50,000 residents.