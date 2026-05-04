Off the coast of Vendée, EMYN has reached a decisive milestone with the installation of its final turbine, marking the completion of offshore construction. The works were finalized in less than three years despite a complex industrial backdrop and challenging weather conditions.
EMYN is the joint venture's first offshore wind farm to enter full operation in France. It comprises 61 bottom-fixed turbines with a total capacity of 500 MW, now generating renewable electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of approximately 800,000 people.
Furthermore, EFGL, located 16 km off Port-La-Nouvelle in the Occitanie region, has injected its first megawatt-hours into the grid, paving the way for full commissioning. The farm consists of three 10 MW turbines mounted on floating foundations. Once fully operational, it is expected to produce nearly 110,000 MWh per year, covering the annual electricity needs of 50,000 residents.
ENGIE is a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With more than 90,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to individuals, local authorities and businesses.
Every year, ENGIE invests on average EUR 12 billion to drive forward the energy transition and achieve its net-zero carbon goal by 2045.
The turnover achieved in 2025 amounts to EUR 71.9 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Sustainable - Europe 120 / France 20, CAC 40 ESG, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select and Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).
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