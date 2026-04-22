ENGIE is a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With more than 90,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to individuals, local authorities and businesses. Every year, ENGIE invests on average EUR 12 billion to drive forward the energy transition and achieve its net-zero carbon goal by 2045. The turnover achieved in 2025 amounts to EUR 71.9 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Sustainable - Europe 120 / France 20, CAC 40 ESG, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select and Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).