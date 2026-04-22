The French Government Shareholding Agency (APE), acting on behalf of the French State, has notified the AMF that it crossed above the one-third threshold of Engie's voting rights on March 26, following the granting of double voting rights.

The APE specified that, as of April 21, it held 575,693,307 Engie shares representing 1,136,386,614 voting rights, or 22.64% of the capital and 33.76% of the voting rights of the energy group (compared with 22.64% of the capital and 34.13% of the voting rights immediately after the threshold was crossed).