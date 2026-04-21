ENGIE has reported a decline in first-quarter volumes due to higher temperatures compared to a year earlier, impacting its gas distribution and supply activities in France. The volume effect amounted to -7.1 TWh within the infrastructure division.
The B2C (residential) and B2B (commercial) segments also posted declines of -1.7 TWh and -0.8 TWh, respectively.
This trend mechanically weighs on profitability, with an estimated sensitivity of approximately ±10 million euros per TWh for supply activities and ±8 million euros per TWh for networks.
On the generation side, French nuclear output rose slightly to 2.0 TWh from 1.9 TWh a year earlier, while hydropower remained stable at 4.5 TWh.
Finally, the group specified that its nuclear generation hedging in Europe now exclusively concerns France as of 2026, as Belgian production is no longer exposed to the market following the 10-year extension agreement for certain reactors.
"This document holds no surprises relative to expectations," commented Pierre-Alexandre Ramondenc, who covers the stock at AlphaValue.
The analyst reports that hydroelectricity is expected to suffer from a negative price effect despite stable volumes, while thermal activities will decline, penalized by disposals in the Middle East and unfavorable foreign exchange movements.
The Networks division is expected to remain stable in terms of tariffs but will be impacted by milder weather conditions and lower volumes, a trend also anticipated in other segments, partially offset by capital expenditures.
Regarding B2B, the annual target is maintained but reflects an expected decline, linked to favorable one-off effects last year that are gradually fading. "No impact from the geopolitical context in the Middle East is anticipated," the specialist concluded.
Shortly before noon, the stock was up 0.75% in Paris and has gained more than 26% since the beginning of the year.
ENGIE is a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With more than 90,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to individuals, local authorities and businesses.
Every year, ENGIE invests on average EUR 12 billion to drive forward the energy transition and achieve its net-zero carbon goal by 2045.
The turnover achieved in 2025 amounts to EUR 71.9 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Sustainable - Europe 120 / France 20, CAC 40 ESG, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select and Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).
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