Engie: Quarterly EBITDA declines, 2026 outlook maintained
In the first quarter of 2026, Engie generated revenue of 20.6 billion euros, down 11.6% on a reported basis and 9.5% on an organic basis. EBITDA stood at 4.7 billion euros, down 13.6% reported and 12.3% organic. EBITDA (excluding Nuclear) came in at 4.6 billion euros, down 6% reported and 4.4% organic. EBIT (excluding Nuclear) reached 3.4 billion euros, a decrease of 8.4% reported and 6.6% organic.
The energy utility faced a total negative foreign exchange impact of 49 million euros during the quarter, primarily driven by the depreciation of the US dollar.
Cash flow from operations amounted to 3 billion euros, down 1 billion euros compared to the first quarter of 2025, in line with the decline in EBITDA following the nuclear phase-out.
Furthermore, the company maintained its operational excellence momentum during the first quarter, with a 120 million euro contribution from performance plan results.
'Engie has delivered a solid start to the year, marked by good financial performance and robust operational execution. We continued to develop our activities in renewables and batteries, closely aligned with the needs of local regions and our customers, as well as in power grids, with the award of new projects in Latin America. In the Middle East, our teams have been fully mobilized to ensure the safety of all our employees and the continuity of our operations, in close collaboration with our local stakeholders', stated CEO Catherine MacGregor in response to the quarterly release.
Alongside the disclosure of its quarterly results, the energy transition player announced the completion of the UK Power Networks acquisition, expected today, nearly two months ahead of the announced schedule. This represents a structural milestone that strengthens the company's presence in regulated activities and its utility profile.
In addition, the group is entering into discussions with the Belgian government to transfer all of its nuclear activities to the state.
Against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty, the energy group confirmed its outlook for 2026. Net recurring income, Group share, is expected to be between 4.6 and 5.2 billion euros. EBIT excluding nuclear is projected within an indicative range of 8.7 to 9.7 billion euros.
ENGIE is a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With more than 90,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to individuals, local authorities and businesses.
Every year, ENGIE invests on average EUR 12 billion to drive forward the energy transition and achieve its net-zero carbon goal by 2045.
The turnover achieved in 2025 amounts to EUR 71.9 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Sustainable - Europe 120 / France 20, CAC 40 ESG, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select and Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).
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