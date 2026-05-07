Engie: Quarterly EBITDA declines, 2026 outlook maintained

In the first quarter of 2026, Engie generated revenue of 20.6 billion euros, down 11.6% on a reported basis and 9.5% on an organic basis. EBITDA stood at 4.7 billion euros, down 13.6% reported and 12.3% organic. EBITDA (excluding Nuclear) came in at 4.6 billion euros, down 6% reported and 4.4% organic. EBIT (excluding Nuclear) reached 3.4 billion euros, a decrease of 8.4% reported and 6.6% organic.

Richard Sengmany Published on 05/07/2026 at 02:18 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The energy utility faced a total negative foreign exchange impact of 49 million euros during the quarter, primarily driven by the depreciation of the US dollar.



Cash flow from operations amounted to 3 billion euros, down 1 billion euros compared to the first quarter of 2025, in line with the decline in EBITDA following the nuclear phase-out.



Furthermore, the company maintained its operational excellence momentum during the first quarter, with a 120 million euro contribution from performance plan results.



'Engie has delivered a solid start to the year, marked by good financial performance and robust operational execution. We continued to develop our activities in renewables and batteries, closely aligned with the needs of local regions and our customers, as well as in power grids, with the award of new projects in Latin America. In the Middle East, our teams have been fully mobilized to ensure the safety of all our employees and the continuity of our operations, in close collaboration with our local stakeholders', stated CEO Catherine MacGregor in response to the quarterly release.



Alongside the disclosure of its quarterly results, the energy transition player announced the completion of the UK Power Networks acquisition, expected today, nearly two months ahead of the announced schedule. This represents a structural milestone that strengthens the company's presence in regulated activities and its utility profile.



In addition, the group is entering into discussions with the Belgian government to transfer all of its nuclear activities to the state.



Against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty, the energy group confirmed its outlook for 2026. Net recurring income, Group share, is expected to be between 4.6 and 5.2 billion euros. EBIT excluding nuclear is projected within an indicative range of 8.7 to 9.7 billion euros.