Engie Vianeo to deploy charging points across Wallonia
Engie has announced that following its successful bid for the Brussels-Capital Region in March, its dedicated electric mobility brand, Engie Vianeo, has been selected by Walloon authorities to deploy 2,926 charging points.
The Walloon project involves the installation of 2,926 charging points (1,625 stations) with a 22 kW capacity over the next two years. These will be distributed across the entire Walloon territory, including city centers, village squares, sports facilities, and other public spaces. Engie Vianeo will operate the network for a 10-year period. Ultimately, 242 municipalities, covering nearly the entire Walloon region, will be served.
With this latest contract win in Belgium, following the Brussels-Capital mandate (1,640 charging points - 835 stations), Engie Vianeo consolidates its leadership in the Belgian electric mobility sector, targeting 12,000 charging points by 2028. Already established in Brussels and Flanders, the company currently operates the country's most extensive charging network with nearly 7,000 charging points (3,500 stations).
More broadly, Engie aims to rank among the top five European public electric charging operators by 2030. The energy group is targeting 25,000 charging points across Europe, including 1,000 dedicated to heavy goods vehicles.
ENGIE is a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With more than 90,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to individuals, local authorities and businesses.
Every year, ENGIE invests on average EUR 12 billion to drive forward the energy transition and achieve its net-zero carbon goal by 2045.
The turnover achieved in 2025 amounts to EUR 71.9 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Sustainable - Europe 120 / France 20, CAC 40 ESG, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select and Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).
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