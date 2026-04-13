Engie Vianeo to deploy charging points across Wallonia

Engie has announced that following its successful bid for the Brussels-Capital Region in March, its dedicated electric mobility brand, Engie Vianeo, has been selected by Walloon authorities to deploy 2,926 charging points.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/13/2026 at 03:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Walloon project involves the installation of 2,926 charging points (1,625 stations) with a 22 kW capacity over the next two years. These will be distributed across the entire Walloon territory, including city centers, village squares, sports facilities, and other public spaces. Engie Vianeo will operate the network for a 10-year period. Ultimately, 242 municipalities, covering nearly the entire Walloon region, will be served.



With this latest contract win in Belgium, following the Brussels-Capital mandate (1,640 charging points - 835 stations), Engie Vianeo consolidates its leadership in the Belgian electric mobility sector, targeting 12,000 charging points by 2028. Already established in Brussels and Flanders, the company currently operates the country's most extensive charging network with nearly 7,000 charging points (3,500 stations).



More broadly, Engie aims to rank among the top five European public electric charging operators by 2030. The energy group is targeting 25,000 charging points across Europe, including 1,000 dedicated to heavy goods vehicles.