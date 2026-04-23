Eramet: Sustained Revenue Growth in Q1 2026

Eramet's adjusted turnover for the first quarter of 2026 reached 840 million euros, up 13% compared to Q1 2025 (+22% on a like-for-like basis, offset by a -9% currency effect). This growth reflects a positive price effect combined with favorable volume trends across all business lines, with the exception of mineral sands, which were weighed down by lower sales volumes in a declining price environment.

Richard Sengmany Published on 04/23/2026 at 02:40 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

During this period, the French mining and metallurgical group hailed the strong operational performance of rail transport in Gabon (+16% in transported ore volumes). This is the result of ongoing efforts to secure the network and investments in debottlenecking transport capacity.



"Overall, productivity gains and cost reductions were recorded under the ReSolution program. Capex reduction remains under control," the group noted.



"This first quarter confirms the Group's ability to adapt and mobilize to meet its objectives despite headwinds. Our revenue grew significantly, driven by the ramp-up of our Lithium operations in Argentina and the increase in manganese volumes transported in Gabon. The positive price momentum was largely offset by the depreciation of the dollar and rising input costs," stated Christel Bories, Chairwoman and CEO of Eramet.



The outbreak of conflict in the Middle East in late February 2026 constituted the primary unforeseen shock of the early year, disrupting flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The effects of this conflict on global value chains are not yet fully apparent; macroeconomic impacts may materialize with a lag and with highly contrasting regional dynamics.



The IMF has revised its global growth forecast downward to 3.1% for 2026 (vs. 3.3% previously) and warned of the risk of a lasting inflationary resurgence.



Average price and exchange rate consensus for 2026 currently stand at:



- approximately $5.0/dmtu for manganese ore (CIF China 44%) (dmtu: Dry Metric Ton Unit = standard unit for manganese ore);



- $16,700/t for LME nickel;



- $18,550/t-LCE for lithium carbonate (battery grade, CIF Asia); (t-LCE = Lithium Carbonate Equivalent: the industry standard unit of measure for comparing different lithium products - spodumene concentrate, chloride, hydroxide);



- 1.19 for the EUR/USD exchange rate.



As a reminder, Eramet exceptionally implemented a hedge on its EUR/USD exposure in early January. This covers approximately half of its annual exposure as of the end of March, at a rate of 1.20.



In this context, regarding the outlook, Eramet expects selling prices for manganese alloys to remain subject to high volatility in 2026.



Furthermore, market prices for nickel ore in Indonesia are expected to remain well-oriented, supported by both high nickel prices and high premiums on HPM (High Purity Manganese), amid persistent tightness in domestic ore supply.



In 2026, ocean freight rates are expected to remain at levels higher than those of 2025, with increased volatility.



Energy costs are expected to rise, particularly fuel oil, driven by geopolitical tensions, although the highly electricity-intensive alloy production sites benefit from electricity cost hedging. Reductant costs are expected to rise slightly over the year.



Eramet's capital expenditure is projected to be between 250 and 290 million euros in 2026.