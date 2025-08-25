On Friday evening Ericsson announced that it has sold iconectiv, its US-based provider of network number portability solutions and data exchange services, to Koch Equity Development, the investment and acquisition subsidiary of the Koch brothers' US conglomerate.



After settlement of taxes and transaction-related costs, the net proceeds from the transaction are expected to amount to approximately SEK 9.9bn (around $1bn) in cash.



As such, the Swedish telecoms equipment manufacturer expects to record an exceptional gain in its operating income (EBIT) of approximately SEK 7.6bn ($800m) in its Q3 results.



Acquired by Ericsson in 2012 as part of the Telcordia acquisition, iconectiv had been jointly owned with Francisco Partners since 2017, but had few strategic synergies with the rest of its portfolio, it says.