Essity has launched a strategic review of its Consumer Tissue division, which includes toilet paper, paper towels and facial tissues. The Swedish group also reinstated its financial targets during its Capital Markets Day in Gothenburg.

According to the press release issued by Essity, the Board of Directors will evaluate various options for Consumer Tissue, including a potential divestment, although no decision has yet been made. The group stated its intention to create the optimal conditions for both this business unit and the broader Essity group to reach their full potential.



The stakes are significant for the portfolio. In 2025, Consumer Tissue generated SEK 43.54bn (c. €4bn) in revenue, accounting for 31% of group sales, with an EBITA margin excluding non-recurring items of 11.9%. This level remains below Essity's overall target of an EBITA margin exceeding 15%.



The strategic review can therefore be interpreted as a move to sharpen the group's profile and concentrate resources on its most profitable segments.



Essity also maintains its annual organic growth target of over 3%.



During its investor day, the group detailed its ambitions by business unit, with target margins ranging from over 12% for Consumer Tissue to over 19% for Health & Medical.