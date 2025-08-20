This ETF has 29 positions. It includes some heavyweights with a dedicated quantum computing division, such as Intel, Alphabet, Microsoft, and IBM. While the selection favors the United States, it also includes Samsung Electronics, Deutsche Telekom, Infineon, Fujitsu, Sony, Nokia, and Ericsson. More surprisingly, Boeing, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Deutsche Telekom are also included. Why? These companies are interested in quantum computing through various projects, such as Wells Fargo and Boeing (although the latter has clearly not yet fully exploited the concept of "how quantum computers could help design aircraft" cited in the example).
But it is the lesser-known or more specialized players that are the most interesting
The top three weightings are IonQ (8.6% of the ETF's net assets), Synopsys (5.8%) and Rigetti (5.1%).
IonQ and Rigetti are pure players in quantum computing. This means that the stocks are extremely expensive but are not close to earning their first dollar, as Nvidia's voluble CEO Jensen Huang suggested earlier this year. Synopsys is a more diversified and well-established player that has been generating profits for a long time. The ETF's fourth-largest holding, D-Wave (4.96% of assets), is also similar to Rigetti and IonQ: no revenue, huge fundraising and lots of promise. Quantum Computing (2.2% of assets under management) also has its place in the ETF as a veteran of the sector. Finally, the last weighting is Arqit Quantum (0.35% of assets under management), a promising British company that has gone public in the United States.
Technically, VanEck's thematic ETF is a physically replicated capitalization product with relatively high fees (0.55%) and significant risk, tempered by the large tech, industrial, and telecom stocks in the selection. The euro version is available here.
