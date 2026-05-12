The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control of Netco Group by Eurazeo, both French-based entities.

The transaction primarily concerns the distribution of conveyor belts and handling accessories, as well as the design, assembly, and maintenance of conveyor systems.

The Commission concluded that the deal would not raise competition concerns, as the companies are not active in the same market or in vertically related markets.

The transaction was reviewed under the simplified merger control procedure.