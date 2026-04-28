The European Union is considering broadening the scope of its Big Tech regulation by incorporating cloud services and artificial intelligence. The European Commission believes that the Digital Markets Act, which came into force in 2023, has already bolstered competition across several digital segments, notably by facilitating data transfers and interoperability between dominant platforms.

Within this framework, Brussels is exploring the possibility of classifying certain AI services as core platforms, similar to virtual assistants. Investigations are also underway to determine whether the cloud operations of Amazon and Microsoft should be subject to "gatekeeper" obligations. The stated objective is to make these markets more open and equitable, while adapting regulation to technological shifts.



However, this direction has drawn criticism from some industry players, most notably Apple, which warns of risks to privacy, security and innovation. Nevertheless, the Commission has clarified that it is not considering mandating interoperability between social networks or modifying current designation criteria. Meanwhile, consumer advocacy groups are calling for more robust enforcement of rules in these emerging fields.