EU seeks to extend digital regulation to cloud and AI
The European Union is considering broadening the scope of its Big Tech regulation by incorporating cloud services and artificial intelligence. The European Commission believes that the Digital Markets Act, which came into force in 2023, has already bolstered competition across several digital segments, notably by facilitating data transfers and interoperability between dominant platforms.
Within this framework, Brussels is exploring the possibility of classifying certain AI services as core platforms, similar to virtual assistants. Investigations are also underway to determine whether the cloud operations of Amazon and Microsoft should be subject to "gatekeeper" obligations. The stated objective is to make these markets more open and equitable, while adapting regulation to technological shifts.
However, this direction has drawn criticism from some industry players, most notably Apple, which warns of risks to privacy, security and innovation. Nevertheless, the Commission has clarified that it is not considering mandating interoperability between social networks or modifying current designation criteria. Meanwhile, consumer advocacy groups are calling for more robust enforcement of rules in these emerging fields.
Amazon.com, Inc. is one of the world leaders in on-line distribution of products to the general public. The group also operates a marketplace activity, allowing individuals and distribution companies to conduct their purchase and selling transactions for goods and services. The activity is organized around three families of products and services:
- electronic and computer products: toys, cameras, computers, laptops and peripherals, TVs, stereo systems, readers, wireless communication products, etc. Amazon.com also offers kitchen and garden equipment, clothing, beauty products, etc.;
- cultural products: books, musical products, video games and DVDs;
- other: primarily Internet interface and application development services.
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of services (58.7%) and sales of products (41.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (68.3%), Germany (6.4%), United Kingdom (6%), Japan (4.3%) and others (15%).
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