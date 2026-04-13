"This inaugural bond issue was very well received by international institutional investors, with a final order book exceeding 2 billion euros, representing a 4x oversubscription," the group highlighted.

The investment firm added that the proceeds from this debut issuance will notably be used to refinance a portion of the amounts drawn by Eurazeo under its syndicated credit facility.

The bonds, with settlement and delivery scheduled for April 17, will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market and are expected to be rated BBB by both S&P and Fitch.