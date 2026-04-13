Eurazeo prices inaugural senior bond issue

Eurazeo announced on Friday evening the successful placement of its first senior bond issue, totaling 500 million euros. The notes, maturing on April 17, 2031, carry an annual coupon of 4.625%.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/13/2026 at 02:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

"This inaugural bond issue was very well received by international institutional investors, with a final order book exceeding 2 billion euros, representing a 4x oversubscription," the group highlighted.



The investment firm added that the proceeds from this debut issuance will notably be used to refinance a portion of the amounts drawn by Eurazeo under its syndicated credit facility.



The bonds, with settlement and delivery scheduled for April 17, will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market and are expected to be rated BBB by both S&P and Fitch.