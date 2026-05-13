Eurazeo has posted a strong start to the year, 'in line with the execution of its strategic roadmap and the scaling of its business model', notably driven by sustained fundraising and active asset rotation during the first quarter of 2026.
As of late March 2026, Eurazeo Group's assets under management (AUM) stood at EUR 39.2bn, up 7% over 12 months. This includes third-party AUM, which grew by 14% to EUR 30.4bn, and balance sheet AUM, which decreased by 13% to EUR 8.8bn.
Reflecting these trends, management fees rose by 3% to EUR 105m in Q1 2026. Third-party management fees increased by 10% to EUR 80m, while balance sheet-related management fees fell by 16% to EUR 25m.
The investment firm added that it raised EUR 1.05bn from its clients during the first three months of 2026, an 11% increase compared to Q1 2025, bolstered by continued solid momentum in Private Debt and Secondaries.
The Group also continued to execute its asset rotation plan. Total realizations surged by 140% to EUR 0.6bn, while deployments totaled EUR 0.9bn, up 17% compared to Q1 2025.
Regarding shareholder returns, Eurazeo stated it remains on track with its commitments, following the approval of a 10% increase in the ordinary dividend to EUR 2.92 at the AGM on May 6. The group also targets share buybacks representing approximately 4% of its capital in 2026, 1% of which was already completed in the first quarter.
Eurazeo SE is a leading European investment group with diversified assets under management of EUR 39 billion, including EUR 30 billion on behalf of institutional and individual clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies. The group supports over 600 mid-market companies, leveraging the commitment of its more than 450 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 14 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth. Eurazeo's institutional and family shareholding and its solid financial structure ensure its long-term viability.
Eurazeo SE has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Stockholm, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, and São Paulo.
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