As of late March 2026, Eurazeo Group's assets under management (AUM) stood at EUR 39.2bn, up 7% over 12 months. This includes third-party AUM, which grew by 14% to EUR 30.4bn, and balance sheet AUM, which decreased by 13% to EUR 8.8bn.

Reflecting these trends, management fees rose by 3% to EUR 105m in Q1 2026. Third-party management fees increased by 10% to EUR 80m, while balance sheet-related management fees fell by 16% to EUR 25m.

The investment firm added that it raised EUR 1.05bn from its clients during the first three months of 2026, an 11% increase compared to Q1 2025, bolstered by continued solid momentum in Private Debt and Secondaries.

The Group also continued to execute its asset rotation plan. Total realizations surged by 140% to EUR 0.6bn, while deployments totaled EUR 0.9bn, up 17% compared to Q1 2025.

Regarding shareholder returns, Eurazeo stated it remains on track with its commitments, following the approval of a 10% increase in the ordinary dividend to EUR 2.92 at the AGM on May 6. The group also targets share buybacks representing approximately 4% of its capital in 2026, 1% of which was already completed in the first quarter.