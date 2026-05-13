Eurazeo reports 'sustained' fundraising in Q1

Eurazeo has posted a strong start to the year, 'in line with the execution of its strategic roadmap and the scaling of its business model', notably driven by sustained fundraising and active asset rotation during the first quarter of 2026.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/13/2026 at 02:44 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As of late March 2026, Eurazeo Group's assets under management (AUM) stood at EUR 39.2bn, up 7% over 12 months. This includes third-party AUM, which grew by 14% to EUR 30.4bn, and balance sheet AUM, which decreased by 13% to EUR 8.8bn.



Reflecting these trends, management fees rose by 3% to EUR 105m in Q1 2026. Third-party management fees increased by 10% to EUR 80m, while balance sheet-related management fees fell by 16% to EUR 25m.



The investment firm added that it raised EUR 1.05bn from its clients during the first three months of 2026, an 11% increase compared to Q1 2025, bolstered by continued solid momentum in Private Debt and Secondaries.



The Group also continued to execute its asset rotation plan. Total realizations surged by 140% to EUR 0.6bn, while deployments totaled EUR 0.9bn, up 17% compared to Q1 2025.



Regarding shareholder returns, Eurazeo stated it remains on track with its commitments, following the approval of a 10% increase in the ordinary dividend to EUR 2.92 at the AGM on May 6. The group also targets share buybacks representing approximately 4% of its capital in 2026, 1% of which was already completed in the first quarter.