Eurazeo to acquire Netco Group

The investment firm has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Netco Group, a European leader in critical maintenance services for conveyor systems across essential industries, from Ardian.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/13/2026 at 02:33 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Netco's founders will reinvest significantly alongside Eurazeo, reflecting a shared ambition to accelerate the group's development and strengthen its market positioning.



Founded in Bordeaux in 1902 by the Perriez family, Netco has established itself as a European leader and a prominent global player in the maintenance and servicing of conveyor systems. It serves a wide range of industrial sectors, including recycling, energy, industrial equipment, food processing, metallurgy, quarrying, aggregate and mineral extraction, as well as pharmaceuticals and chemicals.



The group operates in critical industries where operational continuity is essential. Any failure in conveyor systems can lead to significant and lasting production losses, making its services a vital priority for its clients.