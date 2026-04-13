The investment firm has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Netco Group, a European leader in critical maintenance services for conveyor systems across essential industries, from Ardian.
Netco's founders will reinvest significantly alongside Eurazeo, reflecting a shared ambition to accelerate the group's development and strengthen its market positioning.
Founded in Bordeaux in 1902 by the Perriez family, Netco has established itself as a European leader and a prominent global player in the maintenance and servicing of conveyor systems. It serves a wide range of industrial sectors, including recycling, energy, industrial equipment, food processing, metallurgy, quarrying, aggregate and mineral extraction, as well as pharmaceuticals and chemicals.
The group operates in critical industries where operational continuity is essential. Any failure in conveyor systems can lead to significant and lasting production losses, making its services a vital priority for its clients.
Eurazeo SE is a leading European investment group with diversified assets under management of EUR 39 billion, including EUR 30 billion on behalf of institutional and individual clients through its private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure strategies. The group supports over 600 mid-market companies, leveraging the commitment of its more than 450 employees, its sector expertise, its privileged access to global markets via 14 offices in Europe, Asia and the United States, and its responsible approach to value creation based on growth. Eurazeo's institutional and family shareholding and its solid financial structure ensure its long-term viability.
Eurazeo SE has offices in Paris, New York, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Milan, Stockholm, Madrid, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, and São Paulo.
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