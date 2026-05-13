Euroapi responds to market rumors

Discussions are underway regarding the Brindisi site in Italy, but no agreement has been signed

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/13/2026 at 12:02 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Euroapi has addressed recent press reports concerning its Brindisi facility. The specialist in the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) confirmed that it is currently engaged in discussions with potential buyers regarding the future of the site, though no final decision has been reached. Euroapi stated it will provide further updates should any transaction materialize.



The company also noted that the review of strategic options for certain industrial assets is progressing in line with the group's Focus-27 transformation plan, which aims to complete these processes by the end of 2027.