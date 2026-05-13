Euroapi has addressed recent press reports concerning its Brindisi facility. The specialist in the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) confirmed that it is currently engaged in discussions with potential buyers regarding the future of the site, though no final decision has been reached. Euroapi stated it will provide further updates should any transaction materialize.
The company also noted that the review of strategic options for certain industrial assets is progressing in line with the group's Focus-27 transformation plan, which aims to complete these processes by the end of 2027.
EUROAPI specializes in the development and manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients on behalf of healthcare industries. The company offers vitamin B12, prostaglandins, oligonucleotides, peptides, corticoids and hormones, anti-infectives, opiates (morphine, codeine, thebaine, etc.), analgesics, etc.
EUROAPI has 5 production sites located in France (2), Germany, Italy and Hungary.
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