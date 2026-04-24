The laboratory testing giant has announced the launch of a new share buyback program covering up to 4.5% of its share capital. This initiative follows the authorization granted during the general meeting held on April 23, 2026.
This seventh program commenced today and is expected to run until April 23, 2027, at the latest. For the execution of the first tranche, Eurofins has appointed an independent financial services provider for a period ending June 23, 2026, with a maximum target volume of 7,920,000 shares.
The group specified that it reserves the right to suspend the program at any time, depending on market conditions or shifts in its investment strategy.
The repurchased shares will serve several purposes: hedging the company's long-term incentive (LTI) plans, potential cancellation of shares, partial financing of acquisitions, or any other use approved by the Board of Directors.
Review of the previous program
Under the sixth program, which concluded on April 23, 2026, Eurofins repurchased a total of 5,116,661 shares, representing 2.91% of its current share capital. For this new phase, daily buyback volumes are capped: they may not exceed 50% of the average daily volume traded over the last 20 trading days, including off-market block trades.
Eurofins Scientific SE is one of the world's leading providers of bio-analytical services. The group's services are intended to validate the safety, authenticity, origin, identity, and purity of biological substances contained in the environment (water, air, soil, etc.) and in food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and hygiene products.
At the end of 2025, Eurofins Scientific SE owned a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods and had 950 laboratories located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (52,5%), North America (36.8%) and other (10.7%).
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