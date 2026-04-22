Eurofins Scientific reported revenues of EUR 1,789 million for the first three months of 2026, representing a 1.3% increase on a reported basis and 2.6% organic growth, despite what the group described as "temporary headwinds."
This organic growth (which includes a +0.1% working day adjustment) and favorable scope effects were largely offset by a negative foreign exchange impact of -4.8%.
"Eurofins faced significant temporary headwinds, notably due to exceptionally severe weather conditions in North America and Northern Europe," stated Gilles Martin, CEO of the bioanalytical services provider.
"Looking ahead, we anticipate a catch-up over the remainder of 2026 and remain confident in the fundamental strength of the BioPharma portfolio," he added, while also pointing to continued improvements in profitability.
Consequently, Eurofins reaffirmed its 2026 targets, as well as its medium-term and 2027 objectives. For the current year, the group is targeting "mid-single-digit" organic growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin exceeding the 22.5% recorded in 2025.
Gilles G. Martin founded Eurofins Scientific SE. Dr. Martin is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at this company and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Eurofins GeneScan Holding GmbH (a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific SE). Dr. Martin is also on the board of Analytical Bioventures SCA and Bruker Daltonics, Inc.
In the past Gilles G. Martin held the position of President at Association Française Des Laboratoires D'Analyses Indépendant.
He received an undergraduate degree from École Centrale Paris and a graduate degree and a doctorate from Syracuse University.
Eurofins Scientific SE is one of the world's leading providers of bio-analytical services. The group's services are intended to validate the safety, authenticity, origin, identity, and purity of biological substances contained in the environment (water, air, soil, etc.) and in food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and hygiene products.
At the end of 2025, Eurofins Scientific SE owned a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods and had 950 laboratories located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (52,5%), North America (36.8%) and other (10.7%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.