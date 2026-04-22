Eurofins posts modest revenue growth in Q1

Eurofins Scientific reported revenues of EUR 1,789 million for the first three months of 2026, representing a 1.3% increase on a reported basis and 2.6% organic growth, despite what the group described as "temporary headwinds."

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/22/2026 at 02:43 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This organic growth (which includes a +0.1% working day adjustment) and favorable scope effects were largely offset by a negative foreign exchange impact of -4.8%.



"Eurofins faced significant temporary headwinds, notably due to exceptionally severe weather conditions in North America and Northern Europe," stated Gilles Martin, CEO of the bioanalytical services provider.



"Looking ahead, we anticipate a catch-up over the remainder of 2026 and remain confident in the fundamental strength of the BioPharma portfolio," he added, while also pointing to continued improvements in profitability.



Consequently, Eurofins reaffirmed its 2026 targets, as well as its medium-term and 2027 objectives. For the current year, the group is targeting "mid-single-digit" organic growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin exceeding the 22.5% recorded in 2025.