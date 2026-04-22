This organic growth (which includes a +0.1% working day adjustment) and favorable scope effects were largely offset by a negative foreign exchange impact of -4.8%.

"Eurofins faced significant temporary headwinds, notably due to exceptionally severe weather conditions in North America and Northern Europe," stated Gilles Martin, CEO of the bioanalytical services provider.

"Looking ahead, we anticipate a catch-up over the remainder of 2026 and remain confident in the fundamental strength of the BioPharma portfolio," he added, while also pointing to continued improvements in profitability.

Consequently, Eurofins reaffirmed its 2026 targets, as well as its medium-term and 2027 objectives. For the current year, the group is targeting "mid-single-digit" organic growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin exceeding the 22.5% recorded in 2025.