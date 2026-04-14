Eurofins Scientific signs agreement to divest MET Labs
Eurofins Scientific has announced the signing of an agreement to sell its electrical and electronics testing business (MET Labs) to UL Solutions for an enterprise value of 575 million euros on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
The bio-analytical services provider noted that MET Labs is expected to generate revenue in excess of 180 million euros by 2026, with profitability broadly in line with the group average. The unit employs approximately 1,300 people worldwide.
As an international network of laboratories providing expertise in product safety testing, inspection, and certification for electrical and electronic products, MET Labs serves clients across the consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and industrial sectors.
The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to take place by the end of 2026. Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund the group's capital allocation priorities, as it "focuses its investments on its core testing activities throughout the product lifecycle."
Eurofins Scientific SE is one of the world's leading providers of bio-analytical services. The group's services are intended to validate the safety, authenticity, origin, identity, and purity of biological substances contained in the environment (water, air, soil, etc.) and in food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and hygiene products.
At the end of 2025, Eurofins Scientific SE owned a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods and had 950 laboratories located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (52,5%), North America (36.8%) and other (10.7%).
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