The bio-analytical services provider noted that MET Labs is expected to generate revenue in excess of 180 million euros by 2026, with profitability broadly in line with the group average. The unit employs approximately 1,300 people worldwide.

As an international network of laboratories providing expertise in product safety testing, inspection, and certification for electrical and electronic products, MET Labs serves clients across the consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and industrial sectors.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to take place by the end of 2026. Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund the group's capital allocation priorities, as it "focuses its investments on its core testing activities throughout the product lifecycle."