Eurofins Scientific signs agreement to divest MET Labs

Eurofins Scientific has announced the signing of an agreement to sell its electrical and electronics testing business (MET Labs) to UL Solutions for an enterprise value of 575 million euros on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/14/2026 at 01:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The bio-analytical services provider noted that MET Labs is expected to generate revenue in excess of 180 million euros by 2026, with profitability broadly in line with the group average. The unit employs approximately 1,300 people worldwide.



As an international network of laboratories providing expertise in product safety testing, inspection, and certification for electrical and electronic products, MET Labs serves clients across the consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and industrial sectors.



The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to take place by the end of 2026. Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund the group's capital allocation priorities, as it "focuses its investments on its core testing activities throughout the product lifecycle."