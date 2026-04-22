Eurofins Scientific slides following disappointing quarterly revenue

Eurofins Scientific is posting one of the sharpest declines on the CAC 40 this morning, tumbling 9.23% to 62.96 euros following its first-quarter trading update.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/22/2026 at 04:01 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Over the period, the world leader in bio-analytical services generated revenue of 1.789 billion euros, up 1.3% compared to the first three months of 2025. Organic growth stood at 2.6%, including a 0.1% working day adjustment. Despite the top-line increase, the performance fell short of expectations, as the consensus had penciled in organic growth of 4.8%. Analysts at Oddo BHF expected a slightly higher figure of around 5%, while All Invest Securities described the quarterly revenue as disappointing.



Eurofins Scientific attempted to put the results into perspective, explaining that it achieved steady growth despite significant headwinds. Group activity was hampered by "extreme" weather conditions in Northern Europe and North America (storms in January and February), which impacted food and environmental testing.



In detail, organic growth in Europe was only 1.6%, excluding working day adjustments, weighed down by the rationalization of certain loss-making clinical diagnostic contracts in Spain and Italy, as well as persistent softness in ancillary Biopharma activities.



In North America, organic growth reached 2.1% under the same conditions, where business was penalized by regulatory and reimbursement changes in Clinical Diagnostics.



Finally, in the Rest of the World, organic growth surged by 8.6%, also excluding adjustments, driven by robust performances in food, environmental, and consumer product testing.



Targets confirmed



Eurofins Scientific nevertheless confirmed its full-year targets despite this disappointing first quarter. The group is notably targeting organic growth of around 5% for the year, an increase in its adjusted EBITDA margin—which is expected to trend toward the 2027 target and exceed the 22.5% recorded in fiscal year 2025—and cash flow growth, with cash conversion remaining strong.



For Oddo BHF, these targets are below the normative organic growth objective of 6.5% and reflect still-limited visibility regarding the precise timing of the recovery in the Biopharma division, which is expected starting in the second half of 2026. The consensus forecasts organic revenue growth of 5% and a margin of 22.9%. The Franco-German financial group maintained its Neutral rating and price target of 70 euros.



For its part, Jefferies expects organic revenue growth of 4.8%, and the consensus cited by the US investment bank estimates that the margin could be lower than the group's estimates at 22%. The stock is rated Underperform with a price target of 48 euros, representing a downside potential of 31% compared to Tuesday's close.