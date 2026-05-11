Euronext volumes retreat in April following March surge

Euronext released its monthly activity figures for April 2026 on Friday evening, revealing a decline in volumes compared to March, which had seen heightened activity amid the onset of conflict in the Middle East.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/11/2026 at 01:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In cash equity markets, Euronext's average daily volume (ADV) rose 1% last month compared to April 2025, reaching approximately EUR 16.39bn, but fell 12% on a sequential basis.



The pan-European exchange group added that ADV across its equity and index derivatives markets dropped 14.6% year-on-year in April to 535,400 trades, and plunged 26.3% compared to March.



Within its FICC (fixed income, currencies, and commodities) segments, commodity derivatives ADV stood at 144,426 trades last month, up 7.4% relative to April 2025, but down 2.7% sequentially.