Europe in the red amid earnings deluge and looming Fed decision

The Paris Bourse, alongside other European markets, is retreating significantly this Wednesday as investors await the Fed's policy conclusions this evening, while the earnings season reaches full throttle across the Continent.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/29/2026 at 06:17 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Shortly before 12:00 PM, the CAC 40 index was trading down 0.7% near 8,046 points, underperforming the pan-European Euro STOXX 50 (-0.5%), as well as Frankfurt's DAX (-0.3%) and London's FTSE (-0.6%).



Federal Reserve in the spotlight



All eyes will turn to Washington this evening, where the Federal Reserve is expected to announce a status quo on interest rates following the latest meeting of its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) chaired by Jerome Powell.



'The Fed has no reason to adjust its monetary policy as long as the geopolitical situation remains uncertain and inflationary pressures are contained', warns Christopher Dembik at Pictet AM.



'It is therefore likely that the Fed will keep all options on the table, just in case, but refrain from committing to a future rate hike', the investment strategy advisor suggests.



'The Fed appears to us to be maintaining a relatively accommodative stance, but assessing the impact of the Middle East conflict on inflation requires more patience in the short term', notes Alessia Berardi of the Amundi Investment Institute.



The head of macroeconomics also expects the central bank to keep its key rates unchanged this week, but believes that 'the Fed's next move will be a rate cut, likely in early 2027'.



Economic sentiment slumps in Europe



Reflecting the impact of the troubled geopolitical climate, the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) fell in both the EU (-2.9 to 93.5) and the eurozone (-3.2 to 93.0) in April, according to the monthly survey released this morning by the European Commission.



Across the EU, this decline in overall confidence was driven by drops among households, as well as in the services and retail sectors, while confidence remained broadly stable in industry and construction.



Airbus, Adidas, and UBS cheered amid flurry of reports



Among the morning's numerous releases, Airbus (+1.7%) posted one of the CAC 40's strongest performances, cheered for a quarterly net profit that significantly beat expectations despite persistent production and supply chain pressures.



Conversely, Pernod Ricard (-2%) suffered one of the sharpest declines on the Paris index, after the French spirits giant abandoned its merger plans with US peer Brown-Forman, having failed to agree on final terms.



Within the SBF 120, investors are hailing the quarterly results from Sopra Steria (+12.5%) and Amundi (+6.3%), while sharply penalizing Aéroports de Paris (-6.4%), the index's laggard.



Elsewhere in Europe, Adidas (+6.3%) is gaining momentum in Frankfurt following much better-than-expected first-quarter results from the sportswear manufacturer, driven by its e-commerce activities and direct-to-consumer sales.



The session is also marked by several quarterly reports in the European banking sector, with a favorable reception for UBS (+4.3% in Zurich) and, to a lesser extent, Santander (+0.9% in Madrid), in contrast to Deutsche Bank (-2.4% in Frankfurt).