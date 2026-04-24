Europe in the red, hope may emerge between the US and Iran

With the exception of Amsterdam, European equity markets ended the final session of the week on a further decline. Following the failure of talks last weekend, persistent rumors suggest an imminent resumption of dialogue in Pakistan between the United States and Iran to sustain the ceasefire. The CAC 40 shed 0.84% to 8,157.82 points. The Parisian benchmark index lost 3.17% over the course of the week, its worst performance since the start of the conflict. The Eurostoxx 50 retreated 0.20% to 5,833.07 points.

Richard Sengmany Published on 04/24/2026 at 11:56 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Wall Street, indices are trading mixed. The Dow Jones was down 0.37% around 5:45 p.m., while the Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.68%, driven by a surge in Intel (+23.11%).



Heading toward new discussions in Islamabad?



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on the social network X that he was 'embarking on a timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow'. He will indeed visit the Pakistani capital, as Pakistan attempts to revive talks between Iran and the United States.



It remains unclear whether the minister will participate. He had earlier confirmed having spoken by telephone with the head of the Pakistani army, Field Marshal Asim Munir, as well as with his counterpart, Ishaq Dar, to 'discuss issues related to the ceasefire'.



Regarding the evolution of the Middle East conflict, now in its 55th day, Washington is maintaining the naval blockade of vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports, continuing to ramp up pressure on Iran. Meanwhile, Tehran is maintaining the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to almost all international traffic.



Emmanuel Macron called for a return to stability in the Middle East 'as quickly as possible' during a meeting of European leaders in Cyprus, so that 'stability returns and world economies are calmed'.



Speaking at the same meeting, the European Union (EU) foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, estimated on Friday that talks with Iran should include nuclear experts, otherwise it would result in 'a weaker agreement than the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]', the nuclear deal concluded with Tehran in 2015, from which Donald Trump withdrew the United States.



For its part, Hezbollah believes that extending the ceasefire in Lebanon 'makes no sense' and claims the 'right to retaliate', after Donald Trump announced yesterday a three-week extension of the Lebanon ceasefire, which was due to expire on Sunday.



'Hezbollah reserves the right to respond to Israeli aggressions which it claims are continuing despite the truce in Lebanon', stated Ali Fayad, a lawmaker from the pro-Iranian group, on Friday.



In the United States, during a press conference this Friday, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that 34 vessels had been turned away since the start of the US blockade against Iranian ports, and assured that 'many others' that were non-Iranian had been allowed to transit as long as the US deemed they met its criteria. 'No one sails from the Strait of Hormuz to any other part of the world without the authorization of the US Navy', he commented, describing the Iranian regime as 'pirates with a flag'.



In this persistently tense geopolitical context, oil prices have resumed their decline after four consecutive days of gains. Around 5:50 p.m., Brent lost 0.14% to 105.86 dollars and WTI shed 1.80% to 94.90 USD.



Seb and Siemens Energy gain, Electrolux plunges



In corporate news, several companies published their first-quarter 2026 sales figures between yesterday and this morning.



Over the first three months of the year, small domestic appliance specialist SEB generated revenue of 1.885 billion euros, representing organic growth of 2.7%, or a 1.1% decline at current exchange rates. Meanwhile, the Operating Result from Activity (ORFA) stood at 72 million euros, a sharp 42% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. On the back of its quarterly performance, the stock climbed nearly 7%, posting the strongest gain on the SBF 120.



Conversely, Vinci retreated 2.63% after reporting a slight organic decline in first-quarter 2026 revenue to 16.3 billion euros. While activity slowed in France, it grew internationally, which now represents more than 57% of the total, driven notably by energy services and concessions.



Furthermore, during this quarter, revenue for automotive supplier Valeo amounted to 5.120 billion euros, down 3.6% on a reported basis, or up 1.3% on a like-for-like basis. For Jefferies, the first quarter was slightly above expectations, coming in 3% ahead of the US investment bank's analysts' forecasts and 2% above consensus. Despite an encouraging quarterly publication, the stock fell by nearly 5%.



In Europe, Swedish appliance manufacturer Electrolux plummeted 25.21% on the Stockholm Stock Exchange after publishing disappointing first-quarter results. Organic sales remained nearly flat (-0.5%, compared to +7.9% a year earlier), penalized by a sharp deterioration in activity in North America, where they fell by 11.6%. The group's operating profit plunged 56% to 198 million kronor, far below the consensus of 781 MSEK.



Siemens Energy (+2.64%) posted the second-largest gain on the Dax this Friday following an upward revision of its 2026 guidance. The German multinational specializing in power plant manufacturing now targets comparable revenue growth (excluding currency and portfolio effects) of between 14% and 16%, up from a previous range of 11% to 13%. The stock also advanced due to its strong performance in the second quarter of its 2025/2026 fiscal year. Revenue reached 10.294 billion euros (+8.9% on a comparable basis).



On the statistical front, French consumer confidence deteriorated sharply in April, with the INSEE synthetic indicator dropping five points—the largest decline since March 2022 and the start of the war in Ukraine—to settle at 84.



In the United Kingdom, retail sales volumes reportedly increased by 0.7% in March 2026, following a 0.6% decline in February (revised from an initial estimate of -0.4%), according to the Office for National Statistics.



Central Banks take center stage



In an economic environment still dominated by the monitoring of inflation and growth, several central banks will unveil their monetary policy decisions following their meetings next week: April 28-29 for the Fed, April 30 for the ECB and the Bank of England, and April 27-28 for the Bank of Japan.



Nomura's European economists (Andrzej Szczepaniak, George Buckley, Josie Anderson, and David Seif) predict that 'the ECB will keep its deposit rate unchanged at 2% at this meeting. They believe it will avoid any knee-jerk reaction to the conflict with Iran and will prefer to wait to assess the impact on the real economy and the pass-through to inflation expectations'.



According to them, 'for the ECB to raise rates, they believe the Governing Council will want to ensure that the shock leads to persistent inflation, as in 2022, or that it significantly pushes up inflation expectations. Consequently, they estimate that the June meeting is the earliest at which the ECB could reasonably raise rates if it decided to do so in response to the conflict with Iran'.