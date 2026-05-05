Europe loses momentum as catalysts begin to fade

Major European stock markets are expected to continue their retreat on Tuesday morning, reacting, like most other global financial hubs, to renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This has translated into a spike in volatility and risk aversion across markets. According to early indications, the CAC 40 is heading for a decline of around 0.2% at the open, as is the Euro STOXX 50 index. In Frankfurt, the DAX is expected to open nearly 0.4% lower.

Sebastien Foll Published on 05/05/2026 at 02:35 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As was the case yesterday, fears surrounding the evolving situation in the Strait of Hormuz, where two U.S. destroyers reportedly came under Iranian fire last night, are prompting investors to remain cautious.



According to the American news channel CBS News, the USS Truxtun and the USS Mason, supported by Apache helicopters and other aircraft, had to face an Iranian barrage yesterday, further exacerbating the escalation in the conflict between Washington and Tehran.



While no American warships appear to have been hit, these developments seem to call into question the ceasefire scenario that came into effect on April 8 and the prospects for a favorable resolution to the matter.



Optimism from earnings season dampened by geopolitics



Even before this news broke, an incident involving a South Korean merchant vessel had revived investor concerns yesterday on Wall Street, amid fears of the repercussions a potential stalemate in the war would have on oil prices, the economy, and corporations.



The Dow Jones subsequently shed 1.1% to 48,941.9 points, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to settle at 7,201.7 points. The Nasdaq 100 proved more resilient, limiting its decline to 0.2% to close at 27,651.8 points.



Geopolitical uncertainty has dampened the optimism sparked in recent weeks by much better-than-expected quarterly results, which had provided reassurance regarding the impact of the energy shock on listed companies' earnings.



Between profit-taking and seasonal caution



In this context, equity markets could stagnate while awaiting new catalysts, as some investors wonder whether it is time to take profits while waiting to determine the consequences of sustained high energy prices or even more restrictive financial conditions.



U.S. markets typically deliver lackluster performances in May, as suggested by the popular maxim 'sell in May and go away'.



In a sign of investor nervousness, the CBOE Volatility Index jumped 7.6% to nearly 18.3 yesterday, while gold rose 0.5% to 4,554.9 dollars on the back of safe-haven buying, which also benefited bonds. At nearly 4.45%, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, the benchmark for the bond market, is trading close to its highs since the beginning of the year.



In commodities markets, oil is trending lower again after yesterday's surge following the renewed tensions in the Gulf. Brent (-0.8%) is returning toward 113 dollars a barrel, while U.S. light crude is dropping 2.1% to below 104.2 dollars.



Focus on the ISM Services index



While the bulk of the earnings season has passed in the United States, European companies still reporting their accounts should remain the primary drivers of the trend.



Across the Atlantic, data analysis specialist Palantir reported record first-quarter results last night, supported by rapid expansion in its public and private sectors, but the release was met with little enthusiasm in electronic trading (-2.2%).



Beyond earnings, investors are awaiting the release, scheduled for this afternoon in the United States, of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index for April.



The consensus forecasts stability at 54 compared to the previous month, but it is primarily the price component that will be most closely monitored to determine if fears of a resurgence in inflationary pressures due to soaring energy prices are justified.