Europe mixed as corporate earnings take center stage

European equity markets are seeing divergent fortunes at the midday break. In the absence of major developments regarding the Middle East conflict, investors are focusing on the deluge of corporate earnings reports released across Europe.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/23/2026 at 06:00 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The CAC 40 is hovering near break-even at +0.08%, reaching 8,163 points, while the SMI 20 in Zurich is outperforming with a 0.87% gain. Conversely, London is down 0.85%, and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt has shed 0.61%.



Microeconomics in focus



In Paris, the trend is supported by sharp gains from L'Oréal (+8.12%) and STMicroelectronics (+7.25%). The cosmetics giant beat analyst expectations with first-quarter revenue of 12.15 billion euros, up 7.6% on an organic basis, compared to a consensus estimate of approximately 11.7 billion euros.



Meanwhile, STMicroelectronics posted solid results for the first three months of the year and reassured investors regarding its projected performance for the second quarter of 2026.



One disappointment within the CAC 40, however, is EssilorLuxottica, which tumbled 4.44% despite quarterly revenue growth of 10.8% at constant exchange rates, or 4.1% at current rates.



In Zurich, the SMI 20 is benefiting from a 6.19% surge in Nestlé, which surprised the market with 3.5% organic growth in the first quarter, whereas UBS analysts, for instance, had forecasted only 2.7%.



Geopolitics remain a factor



In Washington, Israeli and Lebanese representatives are scheduled to meet today for a new round of talks. Regarding Iran and the United States, the White House, cited by franceinfo, stated that Donald Trump 'has not set a deadline for receiving a proposal from Iran' in the negotiations. Meanwhile, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, a senior parliamentary official stated that Tehran has received its first revenues from transit fees imposed in the Strait of Hormuz.



The lack of progress in negotiations between the Americans and Iranians remains a concern for investors as crude oil prices continue to climb.



In New York, WTI is up 1.89% at 94.42 dollars, while in London, North Sea Brent has gained 1.85% to reach 103.34 dollars.



On the currency market, the euro is nearly flat against the greenback (-0.08%), trading at 1.1696 dollars.



A heavy slate of indicators today



In France, preliminary data from S&P Global reported that the Composite PMI for April settled at 47.6 points, whereas a decline from 48.8 to 48.6 points had been expected.



In Germany, the S&P Global Composite PMI, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 48.3 this month, its lowest level in 16 months, down from 51.9 in March. The consensus had projected 51.1.



Finally, in the eurozone, private sector activity entered contraction territory (below the 50-point threshold), landing at 48.6 points against a forecasted dip from 50.7 to 50.2 points, according to preliminary S&P Global data.



This afternoon in the United States, markets await weekly jobless claims (2:30 PM), the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for March (2:30 PM), followed by the manufacturing and services PMI indices (3:45 PM).