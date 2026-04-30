Europe set for sharp decline ahead of data-heavy session

Major European stock markets are expected to open sharply lower on Thursday at the start of a session driven by a flurry of corporate earnings and economic indicators, as the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened hopes last night for an extension of the monetary easing cycle in the United States. According to futures contracts, the Paris CAC 40 could shed nearly 1.2% at the open, as could the Frankfurt DAX and the Euro STOXX 50 index. In London, the FTSE 100 appears headed for a more limited decline of around 0.1%.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/30/2026 at 02:35 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following its policy meeting, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday evening but delivered a cautious message by hardening its description of inflation, now deemed 'high' partly due to the recent rise in global energy prices caused by tensions in the Middle East.



Notably, four out of 12 governors refused to include an easing bias in the statement, an approach that could be seen as a prelude to a pause in the recent cycle of interest rate cuts.



'The lack of progress on core inflation data by mid-year could lead discussions within the FOMC to consider the possibility of rate hikes, even if, at this stage, this scenario does not constitute our central hypothesis', points out Jan Groen, Chief U.S. Economist at Societe Generale.



'But we should probably not expect further rate cuts this year', the analyst warns.



During what is expected to be his final press conference as Fed Chair, Jerome Powell announced his intention to remain a governor 'indefinitely' after his term as Chair expires on May 15, a move clearly aimed at defending the institution's independence against repeated attacks from the Trump administration.



ECB and BoE in focus



Investors are now bracing for two other major monetary policy events: the Bank of England's decisions, expected at lunchtime, followed by those of the ECB, which will be followed by a highly anticipated press conference from its President, Christine Lagarde.



While the BoE can afford some patience given the better control of inflation in the UK, many traders expect the ECB to reaffirm its cautious monetary policy in the current uncertain environment, or even to pave the way for initial rate hikes starting in June.



A flurry of statistics, a deluge of results



The trend in Europe will also be dictated by new quarterly results, notably those from BASF, BNP Paribas, Capgemini, Credit Agricole, Schneider Electric, Societe Generale, and Volkswagen.



The day also promises to be one of the busiest of the season for earnings releases in the United States, with Caterpillar, Eli Lilly, Mastercard, and Merck on the menu before the open, followed by Apple after the close.



The reception to the tech giants' accounts, released last night, has been mixed: while the performances of Alphabet and Amazon are being cheered, those of Microsoft and especially Meta, facing a surge in AI spending, are being shunned. Mark Zuckerberg's group saw its shares tumble by more than 7% in electronic trading.



The session will also be animated by a plethora of economic statistics, including initial growth figures for the Eurozone and the United States.



Insee announced this morning that French GDP stalled in the first quarter, remaining unchanged over the period after a 0.2% increase in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Wall Street ended on a heavy note last night following the Federal Reserve's announcements: the Dow Jones index fell by almost 0.6% while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite finished around break-even.



Many investors were hoping for a more dovish message from the Fed, which had contributed to the recent Wall Street rally and a series of new record highs.



Yield tensions and dollar recovery



This has resulted in a rise in the 10-year Treasury yield, which tightened by six basis points to 4.4180%, returning near its highs for the year.



The bond market in Europe is following suit, with the German Bund yield gaining more than five basis points to 3.11%, also at a year-to-date high. The French OAT yield rose by six points to 3.78%.



The shift in the Fed's rhetoric is also supporting the dollar, which remains on an upward trend against the euro, falling to 1.1660. The single currency could, however, react to the ECB's announcements later today.



Showing little sensitivity to the Fed's disappointing announcements, the oil market continues its ascent, still supported by persistent tensions between the United States and Iran. Brent crude rose 4.6% to nearly 123.5 dollars a barrel, while U.S. light crude gained 2.1% to 109.1 dollars.