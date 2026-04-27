European equities slip into the red ahead of central bank meetings

European equity markets started the final week of April on the back foot, ahead of the Fed (Wednesday) and the ECB (Thursday), and on the eve of a fresh wave of corporate earnings. The CAC 40 shed 0.19% to 8,141 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 fell 0.38% to 5,860 points.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/27/2026 at 12:10 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Across the Atlantic, U.S. indices followed suit, with the Dow Jones trading down 0.31% around 6:00 p.m.



Negotiations between the United States and Iran appear to be stalling, leaving investors in a state of uncertainty. The market remains on edge as the situation remains deadlocked and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. In this context, Brent crude rose 1.38% to 108.83 dollars.



Market participants are adopting a wait-and-see approach ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting and the release of earnings from major tech companies (Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Apple...) expected this week. These two events are likely to significantly influence market direction.



'We expect the Fed to keep its policy rate unchanged at 3.5-3.75%, with a statement that should emphasize that implications remain uncertain and that the committee remains attentive to risks on both sides of its mandate. The central question is whether the Fed is still considering rate cuts or if it has already shifted to a status quo stance for this year', noted Xiao Cui, senior economist at Pictet Wealth Management.



Furthermore, central banks will remain in the spotlight, with the Bank of Japan's decision on Tuesday morning, followed by the ECB on Thursday.



On the macroeconomic front, the GfK German consumer confidence index deteriorated sharply. Expected at -30.2 points, it came in at -33.3 for May, following a previous reading of -28.1, marking its lowest level since January 2023 (-33.9).



Stocks in motion



The Paris benchmark was supported by Renault (+2.92%) and Capgemini (+2.52%), while STMicroelectronics (-2.28%) and Orange (-1.50%) lagged behind.



Exosens (+0.24%) reported a solid start to the year, driven by strong momentum in night vision and digital imaging. Growth remains supported by defense markets, with improving profitability.



Forvia (+0.10%) announced the sale of its Forvia Interiors division to funds managed by Apollo, based on an enterprise value of 1.82 billion euros.



Elsewhere in Europe, Nordex gained 5.74% after reporting a net profit of 53.6 million euros for the first quarter and confirming its guidance.



In the foreign exchange market, the euro rose 0.22% against the dollar to 1.1731 USD.