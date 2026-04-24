European equities slip into the red amid geopolitical uncertainty and mixed earnings

European equity markets are trading sharply lower. The CAC 40 is down 1.17% at 8,131 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 has retreated 0.75% to 5,850 points. London and Frankfurt have shed 0.75% and 0.54% respectively.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/24/2026 at 06:18 am EDT - Modified on 04/24/2026 at 08:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On the geopolitical front, a sense of stalemate prevails. Donald Trump, after extending the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran indefinitely, yesterday announced a further three-week truce between Israel and Lebanon.



In late morning trading, Brent crude is up 1.07% at 107.09 dollars.



Against this tense backdrop, French consumer confidence continues to deteriorate. Weakened by the war in the Middle East, it has reached its lowest level since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, according to Insee. The indicator fell by 5 points in April to 84, following an initial decline to 89 the previous month, moving further away from its long-term average (100 between January 1987 and December 2025). This represents its lowest level since May 2023.



In Germany, business sentiment also deteriorated more sharply than expected in April, amid persistent tensions related to the conflict in Iran, according to the monthly Ifo Institute survey published Friday. The index came in at 84.4, compared with 86.3 in March (revised from an initial estimate of 88.6), while economists had on average anticipated 86.6. This is its lowest level since May 2020, at the height of the health crisis.



Market participants will be monitoring the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index at 4:00 PM.



Stocks in motion



The CAC 40 is led by Bureau Veritas (+1.99%) and TotalEnergies (+1.44%), while Renault (-3.24%) sits in second-to-last place on the Paris benchmark. The carmaker is heading straight for a fifth consecutive session of declines. Forvia (-4.78%) and Valeo (-4.60%) are also under pressure after reporting a decline in first-quarter activity.



Elsewhere, Spie (+7.13%) is shining at the top of the SBF 120 index, as the electrical and mechanical engineering specialist reported a less pronounced drop in production than anticipated over the period. Spie is closely followed by Seb (+5.48%), which reported a 42% increase in operating profit from activity (ORFA) to 72 million euros. On the Stockholm Stock Exchange, Electrolux (-23%) is being heavily penalized following a disappointing quarter.



On the foreign exchange market, the euro is up slightly by 0.02% against the dollar, at 1.1686 USD.