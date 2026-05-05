European markets bet on de-escalation

Despite a resurgence in military action in the Gulf over the last few hours, European stock markets appear to be banking on a cooling of the conflict, as evidenced by a slight retreat in crude prices and a positive trend in equities.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/05/2026 at 04:41 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Around 10:30 a.m., the CAC 40 is posting a gain of approximately 0.6% near 8,025 points. This rise in Paris, however, underperforms the broader European trend, with the Euro STOXX 50 climbing just over 1.2%.



Investors seem largely unfazed by the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, where two U.S. destroyers, the USS Truxtun and the USS Mason, reportedly came under Iranian fire yesterday evening, according to CBS News.



'The United Arab Emirates were targeted by missile attacks for the first time since the ceasefire began, while a fire also broke out at their Fujairah oil terminal following a drone strike', Deutsche Bank noted.



Despite these events, which threaten to undermine the April 8 ceasefire scenario, the United States and Iran appear to be maintaining a dialogue to resolve the crisis, and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz seems to be improving slightly.



Slight easing of oil prices



Reflecting hopes for a de-escalation of Middle East tensions, oil prices are softening, with WTI crude down 1% at around 103.8 USD and Brent crude retreating 0.9% to near 113 USD.



'Looking ahead, oil markets are expected to remain highly sensitive to geopolitical developments and shifting maritime security conditions', Frank Walbaum, market analyst at Naga, warned yesterday.



'Persistent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could maintain upward pressure on prices. Conversely, any credible diplomatic breakthrough could ease tensions', he added.



U.S. ISM Services index in focus



No major data releases are scheduled for Tuesday in Europe, but the United States is set to release the S&P Global Composite PMI indices this afternoon, as well as the ISM (Institute for Supply Management) Services index for April.



The consensus expects the ISM index to hold steady at 54, but the prices paid component will be the most closely watched to determine whether fears of resurgent inflationary pressures, fueled by soaring energy costs, are warranted.



Rubis cheered after quarterly update



In the meantime, focus remains on the earnings season. Rubis (+3.8%) is posting one of the strongest gains on the SBF 120 after a trading update showed no impact from the Middle East situation on its quarterly revenue.



Among other recent Q1 releases on the Paris Bourse, investors are reacting favorably to results from Elis (+1.9%) and Vicat (+2.4%), while Bénéteau (-0.6%) is being sold off.



Elsewhere in Europe, markets are heavily penalizing quarterly results from HSBC (-5.6% in London) and Fresenius Medical Care (-3.6% in Frankfurt), but are hailing those from Unicredit (+3.1% in Milan) and especially AB InBev (+6.5% in Brussels).