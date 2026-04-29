European markets cautious ahead of Fed decision and major corporate earnings

Mirroring the previous session, a cautious mood prevails across Europe. Amid a lack of progress in negotiations between the United States and Iran, investors are primarily reacting to quarterly corporate results.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/29/2026 at 04:30 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Under these conditions, after 90 minutes of trading, the CAC 40 is down 0.53% at 8,060.86 points. This trend is reflected across almost all major European hubs: in London, the FTSE 100 has lost 0.59%, while the DAX 40 is down 0.11%. More broadly, the Euro Stoxx 50 has retreated by 0.35%.



Beyond the stalemate in Middle East conflict negotiations, financial markets appear 'paralyzed' by today's high-stakes events, most of which will occur after the European close.



First, the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision. While a status quo on interest rates is widely anticipated, investors will focus on Jerome Powell's press conference - the last of his current term as Chair - seeking potential clues regarding the Fed's future trajectory.



Furthermore, investors seem somewhat jittery ahead of the quarterly releases from several U.S. mega-cap stocks tonight after the Wall Street close. Four of the 'Magnificent Seven' are set to report: Alphabet (Google's parent company), Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta.



In the meantime, European investors are also digesting several corporate earnings reports.



Airbus is up 1.89%, posting the second-best performance on the CAC 40. The group reported a consolidated net income of 586 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, down 26% year-on-year but significantly beating the consensus estimate of 265 million euros. Similarly, reported earnings per share came in at 0.74 euros, a 27% decline, compared to a consensus of 0.44 euros.



Sopra Steria leads the SBF 120 index with a 15% gain. The IT services group unveiled first-quarter revenue of 1.463 billion euros, representing total growth of 3.4%, and 3.2% on an organic basis (+4.4% excluding the impact of the SFT program termination). Sopra Steria also confirmed its 2026 targets.



Amundi is also performing well, rising 5.27%. The asset management firm recorded total net inflows of 32 billion euros in the first quarter of 2026, its highest level of quarterly activity in over four years.



Elsewhere in Europe, adidas is soaring 7.04%. The sportswear manufacturer reported first-quarter operating profit that exceeded expectations.



Conversely, Deutsche Bank has shed 2.84% despite reporting improved quarterly accounts, highlighted by record profits.



On the macroeconomic front, there is little for investors to monitor this morning. Patience will be required until 2:00 PM for the release of Germany's preliminary inflation data for April. This will be followed by U.S. housing starts and building permits for February at 2:30 PM, along with durable goods orders for March, and finally the Fed's rate decision at 8:00 PM.



Meanwhile, in the currency markets, the euro is losing ground against the greenback (-0.18%), trading at 1.1701 dollars.



Finally, oil prices are on the rise. New York WTI is up 3.09% at 102.47 dollars, while North Sea Brent has gained 2.52% to reach 106.83 dollars.