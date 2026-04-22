European markets end in the red despite extended ceasefire

Investors steered clear of risk-taking across major European hubs, despite the extension of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran. Market participants shifted their focus toward a heavy slate of corporate earnings, which weighed more heavily on the Paris benchmark than on its continental peers.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/22/2026 at 11:52 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

At the end of a relatively quiet session, the CAC 40 finished with a sharp decline of 0.96% at 8,156.43 points, while other major indices showed slightly more resilience. The DAX 40 in Frankfurt lost only 0.25%, and in London, the FTSE 100 shed just 0.17%.



Conversely, U.S. markets are trading in positive territory. At the time of the European close, the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq Composite, and the S&P 500 were posting gains ranging between 0.75% and 1.30%.



The relative lull observed in the Middle East conflict, where Washington and Tehran have limited themselves to seizing vessels while negotiations have yet to resume, allowed investors to react to a flurry of corporate releases. However, according to franceinfo, during a text exchange with the New York Post, the U.S. President deemed it "possible" that discussions with Iran could resume in the coming days.



Quarterly results under the microscope



In France, four major companies took center stage today. Within the CAC 40, Danone stood out with a 2.50% gain. The food industry giant reported first-quarter revenue that beat expectations, with a 2.7% increase to 6.71 billion euros on a like-for-like basis. The group took the opportunity to confirm its annual targets.



In contrast, also within the main Parisian index, Bureau Veritas plummeted by 10.59%. The global specialist in testing, inspection, and certification services for quality, safety, health, environment, and social responsibility revised its targets downward after revealing revenue approximately 2% below forecasts for the first three months of the year.



Also in the red within the CAC 40, Eurofins Scientific tumbled 9.69%. The bio-analytical services specialist generated quarterly revenue of 1.789 billion euros, up 2.6% organically, but analysts had expected a more substantial increase. The group's activity was notably penalized by weather conditions in Northern Europe and North America.



Finally, FDJ United retreated by 7.95% after announcing a 3.2% decline in reported revenue for the first quarter. The contraction is partly linked to an increase in gambling taxes.



Elsewhere in Europe, TUI slumped 3.68% after issuing a profit warning.



Akzo Nobel rose 2.57% thanks to quarterly revenue very close to expectations and adjusted Ebitda which, although down like revenue, came in above forecasts.



Lastly, ASM International, the semiconductor equipment manufacturer, unveiled earnings and an outlook that exceeded expectations. The stock surged 7.11%.



Currencies, commodities, and macroeconomics



On the foreign exchange front, at the European close, the euro was down against the greenback (-0.21%), trading at 1.1719 dollars.

In contrast, oil prices were on the rise, with WTI in New York up 2.02% at 92.30 dollars, and Brent North Sea crude in London up 2.46% at 101.37 dollars.



Finally, the macroeconomic calendar was almost devoid of major indicators, with the exception of weekly U.S. oil inventories. These showed stocks at 465.7 million barrels for the week of April 13, signaling an increase of 1.9 million barrels compared to the previous week. This figure came as a surprise, as analysts had conversely anticipated a decline in inventories of around 1.2 million barrels.



The remainder of the week will be busier, starting Thursday with preliminary private sector activity indices from around the world (France, Germany, Eurozone, United States), weekly initial jobless claims across the Atlantic, and the Chicago Fed index.