European markets retreat ahead of ECB, Sopra Steria soars

Ahead of tomorrow's ECB monetary policy decision, European stock markets closed Wednesday's session in the red. After two months of conflict in the Middle East, talks between the United States and Iran to end the hostilities remain stalled. At the close, the CAC 40 shed 0.39% to 8,072.13 points, marking its fourth consecutive session of decline. The Eurostoxx 50 lost 0.38% to 5,814.14 points.

Richard Sengmany Published on 04/29/2026 at 11:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Wall Street, indices are trading mixed ahead of the Fed's decision and the release of earnings from tech giants (Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet). Around 5:45 p.m., the Dow Jones is down 0.56%.



The United States has 'militarily defeated' Iran, Donald Trump reiterated yesterday during a White House banquet attended by King Charles III. 'We will never let this adversary (...) possess a nuclear weapon', the American president also stated.



Remaining vehement toward Tehran, Trump declared on his Truth Social network that 'the Iranians better get smart, and fast', also opining that 'they don't know how to close a nuclear deal'.



According to the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources within the U.S. administration, Donald Trump would favor the status quo in Iran, with an extension of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The White House occupant would thus rule out two other options: resuming bombings or withdrawing from the conflict. The head of state reportedly demanded that his advisors prepare for this eventuality, still wishing to force Tehran into a nuclear surrender.



Furthermore, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, along with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will speak this Wednesday on the conduct of U.S. operations in Iran during their first congressional hearing since the start of the conflict.



In this tense geopolitical context, oil prices are rising. Around 5:45 p.m., Brent is up 5.92% at 117.01 dollars. WTI is jumping 6.07% to 105.78 USD.



adidas, Airbus, and Sopra Steria stand out



In corporate news, TotalEnergies (-0.05%) finished slightly lower after having recorded one of the strongest gains on the CAC 40 for much of the session. The stock was supported by solid first-quarter 2026 results. During this period, the oil giant generated an adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) of 5.4 billion dollars, up 41% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 and 29% year-on-year. This exceeded market expectations of 5.2 billion USD.



Within the Paris benchmark index, Airbus gained 5.13%. The aircraft manufacturer published a reported net income (group share) of 586 million euros for the first quarter of 2026 yesterday evening, significantly beating the consensus estimate of 271 million euros. Conversely, adjusted EBIT, a key indicator of operational profitability excluding exceptional items and currency effects, fell by 52% to 300 million euros, while the consensus had targeted 371 million euros.



Sopra Steria (+17.54%) distinguished itself this Wednesday, finishing at the top of the SBF 120 following revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026. Revenue reached 1,463.2 million euros, up 3.4% on a reported basis. The IT services group confirmed its 2026 targets. Organic revenue growth is notably still anticipated between 1% and 2%.



On the other hand, Pernod Ricard (-3.08%) posted one of the sharpest declines in the CAC 40 index, the day after abandoning its proposed merger of equals with the American firm Brown-Forman. In a press release issued yesterday evening, Pernod Ricard and Brown-Forman indicated that their discussions regarding a potential tie-up have now ended. The companies failed to agree on mutually acceptable terms.



In Europe, adidas (+8.93%) took the lead on the DAX 40. The renowned German sportswear manufacturer published much better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday. Operating profit climbed 16% to 705 million euros over the first three months of the year, on revenue up 7% to 6.59 billion euros. Analysts were expecting 647 million euros and 6.30 billion euros, respectively.



Holding the top spot on the SMI, UBS gained 3.22% after unveiling strong first-quarter results this morning. This publication was accompanied by the announcement of generous share buybacks in the coming months. The banking group reported an 80% increase in net profit to 3.04 billion USD. It beat the consensus of 2.33 billion USD, according to Bank of America.



Tomorrow, a fresh wave of quarterly publications will hit Paris and Europe: results from Air France-KLM, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Novo Nordisk, Shell, Société Générale, Stellantis, and Technip Energies are expected.



Eyes turned toward the ECB



Tomorrow, the major news that will move markets is the ECB's monetary policy decision at 2:15 p.m. following its meeting. In all likelihood, it should choose to maintain its key interest rates at unchanged levels (deposit rate at 2%).



'We believe the ECB should keep its key rates unchanged until the end of the conflict. We anticipate a more pronounced impact on activity than in 2022, which means a potential recession could prompt the ECB to exercise caution and wait longer before acting. Inflation expectations forecast a peak between 3.5% and 4% for headline inflation, with core inflation maintained below 2.5% over the coming months. In July 2022, at the time of the first rate hike, the latter stood at 4%', estimates Patrick Barbe, Head of European Investment Grade Fixed Income at Neuberger, ahead of this meeting.



On this subject, Banque Richelieu considers that 'the ECB should adopt a cautious stance during its meeting, with inflation expected at 2.6% in 2026 (compared to 2.1% in 2025) and a deposit rate still at 2%'.



'However, markets are already pricing in two 25-basis-point rate hikes, one in June and the other in the final quarter of 2026. These adjustments, though modest, aim to contain inflation as close as possible to its 2% target in the eurozone. But with sharply rising energy prices and rising long-term rates (the German 10-year at 3%, up 35 basis points since late February), the ECB must avoid stifling an already weakened economy (growth of 0.9% forecast in 2026 versus 1.4% in 2025) while pursuing its inflation target', explains the wealth and asset management specialist.