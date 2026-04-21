European markets set for positive open ahead of catalyst-heavy session

Major European stock markets are expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday, even as persistent geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East continue to weigh on investor confidence ahead of a session packed with market-moving catalysts. Approximately 30 minutes before the opening bell, CAC 40 index futures are up 23 points at 8,260, suggesting a 0.3% gain at the open. In Frankfurt, the DAX is tracking toward a similar advance, as is the Euro STOXX 50.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/21/2026 at 02:36 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Geopolitics remains at the forefront of concerns, and markets are understandably jittery given the confusion surrounding the evolving situation in the Gulf.



Uncertainty persists regarding a possible resumption of talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan, as the 15-day ceasefire concluded between the two countries is set to expire tomorrow evening, Washington time.



Stalemate between Washington and Tehran



A U.S. delegation led by Vice President J. D. Vance is expected in Islamabad, Pakistan, but Tehran has stated it is unwilling to "negotiate under threat."



Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Parliament of the Islamic Republic, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned that the country was ready to "play new cards on the battlefield" should hostilities resume.



These conflicting statements weighed on European bourses yesterday, as market participants clearly require further information before determining their next move.



Oil prices are trending lower again, with caution prevailing less than 48 hours before the truce expires. Brent is down 1.6% at under 94 dollars, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has shed 2.1% to 87.8 dollars.



U.S. equity markets also began the week on a heavy note. While the Dow Jones finished near break-even on Monday evening, the S&P 500 slipped more than 0.2% at the close, while the Nasdaq 100 lost around 0.3%.



New York index futures currently signal a slightly higher open for Wall Street.



A busy agenda in the quest for new highs



This morning's session could provide investors with reassurance on several key fronts, at a time when major European and American indices are hesitating to push for new record highs.



Kevin Warsh is scheduled to testify today before the Senate Banking Committee, the first step toward a confirmation vote on Donald Trump's pick to succeed Jerome Powell.



For many investors, this serves as a test to gauge the future trajectory of Federal Reserve monetary policy.



Today's economic indicators could also move the needle. On this side of the Atlantic, the German ZEW investor sentiment index could, in the event of a positive surprise, allow the DAX to break through its resistance level of 24,770 points and head back toward its all-time peak above 25,500 points.



Investors will be closely watching U.S. retail sales figures for March, which will measure the resilience of American household consumption—accounting for more than two-thirds of economic activity—against a backdrop of rising gasoline prices.



Finally, earnings from RTX and GE Aerospace, expected at midday, will determine whether the enthusiasm that recently propelled defense and aerospace stocks is justified.



The greenback remains unshakable amid geopolitical tensions



In the foreign exchange market, the dollar remains in demand given the current geopolitical climate, holding near its two-month highs against the euro, which is trading around 1.1775 against the greenback.



In the bond market, U.S. Treasury yields are showing little movement ahead of Kevin Warsh's hearing, with the ten-year rate stabilizing at 4.25%.