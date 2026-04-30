European markets subdued amid heavy news flow

Still weighed down by Middle East concerns, European stock markets are broadly downbeat on this final day of April, navigating a particularly dense agenda of central bank meetings, macroeconomic data, and corporate earnings.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/30/2026 at 04:43 am EDT - Modified on 04/30/2026 at 05:14 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Around 10:30 a.m., the CAC 40 is down 1.1% at approximately 7,985 points, underperforming the broader European trend. The Euro STOXX 50 has slipped 0.5%, while Frankfurt's DAX is holding up better with a modest 0.3% decline.



Investor sentiment is being dampened by high oil prices, with WTI at 108 USD per barrel and Brent at 112 USD, as the Trump Administration threatens a prolonged blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to pressure Iran.



Adding to the unease, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged following its policy meeting last night but delivered a hawkish tone, toughening its description of inflation, which is now deemed 'elevated'.



'The lack of progress on core inflation data by mid-year could lead FOMC discussions to consider the possibility of rate hikes', notes Jan Groen at Societe Generale.



While this is not currently his base case, the Chief US Economist warns that 'investors should probably not expect further rate cuts this year'.



Focus shifts to the Bank of England and the ECB



Following the Fed, attention now turns to the Bank of England and the ECB. The former will announce its monetary policy decision mid-session, followed by the latter in the early afternoon, ahead of a press conference by President Christine Lagarde.



'The Bank of England can afford to be patient and is expected to keep rates on hold this week and for the remainder of the year', Alessia Berardi, Head of Macroeconomics at Amundi Investment Institute, commented on Tuesday.



Regarding the ECB, the economist anticipates no change in key rates, suggesting the Frankfurt-based institution 'should reaffirm its commitment to a cautious monetary policy in such an uncertain environment'.



An avalanche of macroeconomic data...



Beyond central bank meetings, this final day of April is also marked by a flurry of macroeconomic releases, particularly regarding Q1 2026 economic growth.



Ahead of the preliminary Eurozone GDP estimates this morning and US figures in the early afternoon, German GDP grew by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter, while French GDP stagnated.



Furthermore, according to provisional estimates, consumer prices in France are expected to rise by 2.2% in April, a significant acceleration from the 1.7% annual rate seen in March, reflecting surging energy costs.



The impact of the geopolitical situation on inflation in Western economies will be further scrutinized through the Eurozone flash inflation estimate this morning, followed by the US PCE price index this afternoon.



...and corporate earnings



The session is also heavily loaded with corporate results, particularly in Paris where investors are clearly penalizing the three major banks: BNP Paribas (-4.7%), Societe Generale (-5.5%), and Credit Agricole (-6.1%).



While the market is also shunning quarterly results from automaker Stellantis (-7.3%), the CAC 40's worst performer, traders are welcoming updates from energy group Engie (+2.2%) and IT services firm Capgemini (+1.7%).



Elsewhere in Europe, ING Group is gaining 2% in Amsterdam following a rise in net profit that beat analyst estimates, alongside the announcement of a share buyback program.