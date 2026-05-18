The next-generation ELIT AI sensor is dedicated to the detection, analysis, and identification of radar signals for tactical situational awareness and signals intelligence (SIGINT).

This ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) sensor features AI-augmented capabilities, enabling real-time tactical radar situational awareness, as well as faster visualization and identification of complex, next-generation radar waves.

Consisting of a flexible and scalable hardware and software platform that can be integrated into various carriers or environments, it addresses the challenges of detecting new complex and LPI (Low Probability of Intercept) radar waveforms.

'ELIT AI is a comprehensive solution that provides a decisive advantage in the electromagnetic theater of operations and meets the military's requirements for CEMA (Cyber and ElectroMagnetic Activities)', Atos stated.