Eviden (Atos) launches AI-enhanced radar interceptor

Atos Group has announced the market launch by its Eviden business line of ELIT AI, a next-generation radar interceptor developed by Avantix, Eviden's center of expertise in signals intelligence (SIGINT).

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/18/2026 at 05:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The next-generation ELIT AI sensor is dedicated to the detection, analysis, and identification of radar signals for tactical situational awareness and signals intelligence (SIGINT).



This ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) sensor features AI-augmented capabilities, enabling real-time tactical radar situational awareness, as well as faster visualization and identification of complex, next-generation radar waves.



Consisting of a flexible and scalable hardware and software platform that can be integrated into various carriers or environments, it addresses the challenges of detecting new complex and LPI (Low Probability of Intercept) radar waveforms.



'ELIT AI is a comprehensive solution that provides a decisive advantage in the electromagnetic theater of operations and meets the military's requirements for CEMA (Cyber and ElectroMagnetic Activities)', Atos stated.