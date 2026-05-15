Specializing in the design, integration, and optimization of assembly lines, particularly for major aircraft manufacturers, the unit employs 16 people and generated 13 million euros in revenue in 2025.

The business offers limited synergies with the group's core operations and carries specific risks inherent to the nature and cyclicality of industrial aerospace projects.

Following several years of negative contributions to group earnings, Exail Automation approached break-even in 2025. Given this context, the impact of the divestment on the group's cash position is not significant.

The sale, which was presented to the relevant employees beforehand, received a favorable opinion from staff representatives. The management buyout ensures the continuity of ongoing projects and creates favorable conditions for the unit's future development.

This transaction will enhance the profitability profile of the group's Advanced Technologies segment, while allowing Exail Technologies to focus its resources on its most strategic core businesses.