Exail Technologies divests its automation business

Exail Technologies has announced the sale of its automation division to its current managing director, with the transaction set to close in May 2026. The move aims to streamline the group's portfolio and bolster overall profitability.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/15/2026 at 01:45 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Specializing in the design, integration, and optimization of assembly lines, particularly for major aircraft manufacturers, the unit employs 16 people and generated 13 million euros in revenue in 2025.



The business offers limited synergies with the group's core operations and carries specific risks inherent to the nature and cyclicality of industrial aerospace projects.



Following several years of negative contributions to group earnings, Exail Automation approached break-even in 2025. Given this context, the impact of the divestment on the group's cash position is not significant.



The sale, which was presented to the relevant employees beforehand, received a favorable opinion from staff representatives. The management buyout ensures the continuity of ongoing projects and creates favorable conditions for the unit's future development.



This transaction will enhance the profitability profile of the group's Advanced Technologies segment, while allowing Exail Technologies to focus its resources on its most strategic core businesses.