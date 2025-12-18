Exel Industries Slips Following Annual Results

Exel Industries drops 2% after posting a net profit of EUR16.3 million for its 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to EUR31.2 million in 2023-24, mainly impacted by a decline in recurring operating income.

The group reported recurring EBITDA of EUR67.6 million, with a margin down one point to 6.9% on revenue of EUR983 million, representing a 10.6% decrease, including a 9.6% drop at constant scope and exchange rates.



Exel Industries notes that its 2024-25 fiscal year was marked by significant volume declines in agricultural spraying and beet harvesting activities, amid a challenging agricultural environment.



A dividend payment of EUR0.60 per share will be proposed at the General Meeting on February 4, 2026. "While maintaining a dynamic investment policy," Exel adds that it has reduced its net financial debt by nearly EUR30 million.