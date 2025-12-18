Exel Industries Slips Following Annual Results
Exel Industries drops 2% after posting a net profit of EUR16.3 million for its 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to EUR31.2 million in 2023-24, mainly impacted by a decline in recurring operating income.
Published on 12/18/2025 at 05:00 am EST
Exel Industries notes that its 2024-25 fiscal year was marked by significant volume declines in agricultural spraying and beet harvesting activities, amid a challenging agricultural environment.
A dividend payment of EUR0.60 per share will be proposed at the General Meeting on February 4, 2026. "While maintaining a dynamic investment policy," Exel adds that it has reduced its net financial debt by nearly EUR30 million.