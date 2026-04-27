Exosens confirms annual targets on the back of reassuring results

The group delivered a solid start to the year, driven by strong momentum in night vision and digital imaging. Growth continues to be fueled by defense markets, with profitability on the rise. The stock was trading flat shortly before noon, having gained approximately 33% since the beginning of the year.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/27/2026 at 05:55 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Exosens reported consolidated revenue of EUR 122.6m for the first quarter this morning, in line with consensus (EUR 122m). Activity grew by 19.7% on a reported basis and 12% organically. This performance primarily reflects robust demand for night vision and digital imaging solutions in defense applications.



By segment, Amplification revenue rose 10.5% organically to EUR 88.1m, supported by demand for high-performance image intensifier tubes. The Detection & Imaging division posted significantly stronger organic growth of 16.6% to EUR 34.6m, driven by acquisitions and the expansion of optronic technologies, particularly in drones and anti-drone systems.



Meanwhile, adjusted gross profit reached EUR 63.5m, up 20.1%, representing a margin of 51.8% compared to 51.6% a year earlier. This improvement reflects volume growth and a favorable product mix in Amplification, partially offset by a less favorable mix effect in the Detection & Imaging segment.



'I am pleased to announce a solid start to 2026, with robust growth and profitability. In a context of increasing geopolitical tensions, demand for critical night vision and digital imaging solutions continues to accelerate', commented CEO Jérôme Cerisier.



Regarding the outlook, Exosens stated it is 'fully on track' with its 2026 guidance. The group expects revenue between EUR 520m and EUR 540m (consensus stands at EUR 534m) and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 168m and EUR 178m, compared to a consensus target of EUR 174m.



Following this release, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of EUR 75. The analyst believes the published figures reflect 'the good start to the year' as well as a 'consistently solid trajectory'.



The broker added that the high valuation remains justified by fundamentals superior to its peers and anticipates favorable upcoming releases, driven by sustained growth and high margins.

