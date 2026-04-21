The internal rate of return is the most reliable indicator for evaluating the true performance of a stockmarket investment - or for comparing different investments. Explanations…

Individual investors often focus on the yield of their shares (dividend relative to share price) or on realized capital gains. However, this type of analysis can only lead to a skewed vision of reality.

Focusing on cash flows rather than theoretical data

Buying a share for $100 and quickly selling it for $110 theoretically generates a 10% gain. However, if for example, the investor benefits from deferred settlement with coverage limited to 50%, they only need to mobilize $50 to obtain a $10 gain, and the profitability then rises to 20%.

This simple example demonstrates the importance of focusing on cash flows rather than theoretical performance. An investor's gain must indeed be measured by comparing what they actually spend and what they receive in return.

In the case of a stock position, it is therefore appropriate to look at the initial amount invested and to identify everything that this investment generates over time (dividends, capital gains). Of course, hre it is essential not to forget the associated costs (which increase the initial cost) and taxation (which reduces gains).

Taking the time value of money into consideration

The distribution of cash flows over time is also of paramount importance. Let's take the simple example of two $10,000 investments. The first (A) generates a net capital gain of $4,500 after 5 years. The second (B) yields no capital gain upon exit but pays a net annual dividend of $900.

On a strictly accounting basis, the gains from these two investments are identical: $4,500. However, are they truly equivalent? Not quite, because with investment A, one must wait 5 years to see the first fruits, while investment B allows for dividends to be obtained from the first year, which can then be reinvested.

The true measure of profitability

To evaluate the reality of an investment, the only solution is to use the IRR, the internal rate of return, as it allows for the consideration of all cash flows, as well as the way they are spread over time.

In concrete terms, the IRR corresponds to the discount rate that equalizes all investment flows, with positive flows (inflows) on one side and negative flows (outflows) on the other.

Widely used in the corporate world, it is also perfectly suited to stockmarket investment and is all the more easily determined as it can be calculated using a financial calculator or a spreadsheet. To do this, one simply needs to list the flows year after year, distinguishing between what is received and what is paid.

Examples

Let us return to our previous cases. Investment A requires a payment of $10,000 in year 0. In return, no amount is received from years 1 to 4, but the shareholder obtains $14,500 in year 5 (resale with a $4,500 capital gain). Such an investment shows an IRR of 7.71%. In other words, if a saver invested $10,000 in a financial product generating 7.71% annual profitability, they would indeed have $14,500 in capital after 5 years.

And with investment B? Here, the absence of a capital gain at the end and the payment of regular dividends ($900 per year) changes the situation. Since part of the gains is received more quickly, the IRR climbs to 9%. In fact, investing $10,000 at a 9% yield does indeed yield $900 income per year.

Finally, we can simulate a hybrid investment also generating $4,500 in gains, although through both dividends and capital gains. With, for example, $3,000 in capital gains and $300 in annual dividends over 5 years, the IRR then stands at 8.10%.