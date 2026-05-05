Nanobiotix has announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted a protocol amendment for its NANORAY-312 global Phase 3 study in head and neck cancer. The company believes this amendment could accelerate and expand the global registration pathway for JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3).
The amendment, submitted by the study's global sponsor Johnson & Johnson, removes the previously scheduled interim analysis and modifies the final analysis to include fewer events than initially planned, allowing for an earlier readout.
According to Nanobiotix, this could expedite and broaden the global registration path for JNJ-1900 in head and neck cancers, potentially creating an opportunity for the French biotech firm to generate higher revenues sooner.
The company expects the readout of this new modified final analysis to occur within the same timeframe as the originally planned interim analysis. The precise timing within this window will depend on the occurrence of clinical events over time.
Nanobiotix remains eligible to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in cumulative milestone payments over the coming years, subject to certain development and regulatory achievements related to its first two programs in head and neck and lung cancers.
Nanobiotix is a pioneer and leader in nanomedicine that has developed a revolutionary approach to the treatment of cancer. The company focuses its effort on the development of its products portfolio entirely patented, NanoXray, innovation based on the physical mode of action of nanoparticles that, under the action of radiation, allow maximizing the absorption of X-rays inside the cancer cells without increasing the dose received by the surrounding healthy tissue. NanoXray products are compatible with standard radiotherapy treatments and are intended to potentially treat a wide variety of cancers via multiple routes of administration.
The company's resources are primarily devoted to the development of its lead product candidate: JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3), which is the product of its proprietary oncology platform and has already achieved market authorization in Europe for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma under.
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