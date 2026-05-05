Favorable amendment for Nanobiotix Phase 3 study

Nanobiotix has announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted a protocol amendment for its NANORAY-312 global Phase 3 study in head and neck cancer. The company believes this amendment could accelerate and expand the global registration pathway for JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3).

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/05/2026 at 02:06 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The amendment, submitted by the study's global sponsor Johnson & Johnson, removes the previously scheduled interim analysis and modifies the final analysis to include fewer events than initially planned, allowing for an earlier readout.



According to Nanobiotix, this could expedite and broaden the global registration path for JNJ-1900 in head and neck cancers, potentially creating an opportunity for the French biotech firm to generate higher revenues sooner.



The company expects the readout of this new modified final analysis to occur within the same timeframe as the originally planned interim analysis. The precise timing within this window will depend on the occurrence of clinical events over time.



Nanobiotix remains eligible to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in cumulative milestone payments over the coming years, subject to certain development and regulatory achievements related to its first two programs in head and neck and lung cancers.