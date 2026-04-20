FDE confirms 2030 outlook

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2025-2026, La Française de l'Energie reported revenues of 22 million euros, stable year-on-year, with gas sales rising to 7.1 million euros and electricity sales reaching 9 million euros.

Richard Sengmany Published on 04/20/2026 at 12:09 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Revenues from Norwegian operations totaled 5.8 million euros over the first nine months of the fiscal year, representing 15% growth over the period. Alltec's "Energy House" renewable energy testing center, specializing in the production of low-carbon fuels and gases, maintained a solid level of activity. Engineering revenues are expected to pick up during the summer of 2026 as new contracts commence.



Following the signing of the Mine Gas agreement between FDE and the French State in January 2026, which significantly expanded access to sites in the Northern France mining basin, operational testing of 18 additional mining sites has been launched. This will eventually allow for the deployment of new low-carbon power generation units over the next two fiscal years.



Furthermore, the group has signed a purchase agreement for 16 electricity and heat production units from Clarke Energy, a leading provider of decentralized power generation and supply installations. This contract marks the largest ever signed by FDE for its mine gas business. Securing the supply of these engines enables FDE to guarantee the doubling of its green electricity production over the next three years.



In Norway, FDE is continuing the construction of its three RNG and Bio-CO2 production projects, with the first unit in Halsa scheduled to enter service in the third quarter of 2027.



These two major investment programs will significantly expand the local low-carbon energy production infrastructure base, generating more than 60 million euros in additional revenue and an incremental annualized EBITDA of over 30 million euros.



The independent multi-energy producer's 2030 targets remain unchanged: revenues exceeding 175 million euros, EBITDA above 85 million euros, and more than 20 million tons of CO2 eq emissions avoided annually.