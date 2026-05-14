Finance: Why we only lend to the wealthy

One of the foundations of financial capitalism rests on a rather cruel rule: the less money you have, the more money costs you. In reality, lending is not restricted solely to the rich, but loans to the wealthy are more advantageous. Let us examine why.

Emilie Servoz Published on 05/14/2026 at 09:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The simplest starting point is with individuals. A household with no assets, little savings, unstable income, or a fragile banking history will pay more for credit. Conversely, a wealthy household borrows under better conditions, not because they are more deserving, but because they possess what lenders want to see: collateral, assets, time, and bargaining power.



This logic does not stop at individuals. It functions in much the same way for corporations. It is all a matter of risk perception. This point deserves serious consideration, as it is often misunderstood. The cost of debt does not truly depend on the size of the borrower. It depends on the probability of repayment. A family-owned mid-cap company with low debt, steady margins, and a transparent balance sheet can secure financing on very decent terms. In contrast, a large listed group in decline, with eroding cash flow and a challenged business model, may see its financing costs explode. Casino, Atos, Emeis, Vallourec in its time: size offered no protection. Markets do not look at revenue, but at the ability to honor a maturity.



The real divide lies between those who can prove their solidity in the language expected by financiers, and the rest.



Rating, or the quantification of risk



For listed companies, this language has a name: credit rating. Three main agencies (Moody's, S&P, and Fitch) produce an opinion on an issuer's ability to repay its debt. The scale ranges from AAA, reserved for the safest signatures, down to D, for confirmed default. Between the two, an essential boundary separates the investment grade category (AAA to BBB- at S&P and Fitch, Aaa to Baa3 at Moody's) from high yield, formerly known bluntly as 'junk bonds'.



This boundary is formidable. Above it, the issuer gains access to a vast investor base: pension funds, insurers, central banks, and money market funds, which sometimes have a statutory obligation to hold only investment-grade debt. Below it, the universe shrinks and lenders demand a premium. Moving from BBB- to BB+ changes almost nothing in the company's economic reality. However, it can add several hundred basis points to its financing cost, simply because a portion of its lenders no longer has the right to hold its debt.



The bond market, or the public price of trust



A well-rated listed company can issue bonds, meaning it borrows directly from investors without going through a bank. It sets an amount, a maturity, and a coupon. The market responds. If the signature is reassuring, demand exceeds supply, the coupon drops, and the issue is oversubscribed. The company raises hundreds of millions, sometimes billions, at a rate that its own bank could not offer. This is what makes the debt of solid large groups so cheap. They do not pit three banks against each other, but hundreds of global investors. The bond market is a permanent auction on the quality of a signature.



An unlisted company, or a small listed one, does not have access to this mechanism, or accesses it at a much higher cost. It depends on its bank or banks. Its negotiating margin is mechanically lower, not because it is inherently riskier, but because it has fewer alternatives. The cost of money then reflects the depth of the accessible market less than the actual risk.



As an indication, here are five examples of conventional bond issuances carried out since the end of December 2025, with their amount, duration, and cost:

- Sanofi: 650 million euros over 11 years at 3.750%. The pharmaceutical group is one of the highest-rated French stocks: AA at S&P. Its borrowing rate is favorable even over a 10-year horizon because lenders are almost certain to recover their investment.

- Capgemini: 800 million euros at 7 years at 3.875%. The consulting firm is rated lower than Sanofi, but it remains in the investment grade category (BBB+) and benefits from a solid reputation in a low capital-intensive sector. Its financing cost is moderate.

- ArcelorMittal: 1 billion dollars over 10 years at 5.375%. The steelmaker is rated just below Capgemini (BBB), but it pays relatively more for its debt. Its activity is more capital-intensive, and its sector is cyclical and competitive.

- Clariane: 230 million euros over 5 years at 6.875%. The nursing home operator carries high debt and operates in a complex environment, as demonstrated by the setbacks of its rival Emeis (formerly Orpea). Investors demand high compensation to lend money, even for a short maturity. The issue is rated 'B+' by S&P, placing it in the high yield category.

- Cibox: 2 million euros over 5 years at 11%. Here, we enter a different dimension. Cibox is a company whose profitability is uncertain. To attract capital, it must offer very high returns and use an alternative platform.



These figures perfectly illustrate the aforementioned reality: the more fragile the issuer, the more expensive its financing. And if it is too risky, no one will invest. This is the hidden meaning of the expression 'we only lend to the wealthy'.



Risk has a price, but who creates the risk?



The classic response from banks and markets is well known: if a borrower pays more, it is because they are riskier. But this explanation describes the mechanism without questioning what these risk factors are.



A company may be risky because it operates in a highly competitive sector, missed a technological shift, suffered bad luck, or is poorly managed. It can also be risky because it is less protected: less equity, less diversification, less market access, fewer competing lenders. Its risk does not only come from within. It also stems from its position in the financial architecture.



The circle then closes quickly. A higher financing cost eats into margins. Lower margins limit investment. Less investment weakens competitiveness. Results deteriorate. The next financing becomes more expensive, and so on.



The true price of money is bargaining power



It would be simplistic to point fingers. A bank, a bond investor, or a rating agency are not charities. They lend, buy, or rate based on what they expect to recover. But that does not make the subject neutral.



If the cheapest money spontaneously flows toward already solid signatures, while the most expensive goes to those in need of oxygen, finance supports the economy by consolidating established positions. The real issue is therefore not the interest rate itself, but the bargaining power it reveals. This brings us back to our title. He who can refuse an offer negotiates. He who cannot, submits. He who has market access compares. He who depends on a single bank accepts. He who owns assets borrows against his wealth. He who owns none borrows against his future. It is inescapable.



In finance, this is called the price of risk, but it is also a power dynamic: the more you need money to survive, the less likely you are to obtain it, and even less likely to negotiate its price.