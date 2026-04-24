First Citizens reported quarterly results that topped expectations, driven by robust adjusted EPS and strong deposit growth. However, a narrowing net interest margin and a slight deterioration in certain credit metrics weighed on the stock, which shed over 4% as the market opened.
First Citizens BancShares posted Q1 2026 results that generally exceeded forecasts, yet failed to fully reassure the market. The banking group generated net income of $534m, compared to $580m in the previous quarter, while adjusted EPS reached $44.86, well ahead of the $39.45 consensus. Total revenue, combining net interest income and non-interest income, came in at approximately $2.31bn, also surpassing market expectations.
However, investors appear focused on two headwinds. First, pressure on the core profitability engine: net interest income fell 5.9% sequentially to $1.62bn, while the net interest margin contracted 11bp to 3.09%, impacted by lower yields on loans, securities, and cash held at banks. Second, while net charge-offs declined, the cost of risk trended higher (provision for credit losses of $72m, versus $54m) and non-performing loans rose slightly (0.96% compared to 0.88%), notably due to a few commercial real estate exposures.
Conversely, the group benefited from solid balance sheet momentum. Deposits surged 5.7% during the quarter to $170.8bn, loan balances continued to grow, and borrowings decreased following a further $2.5bn early repayment of the Purchase Money Note. Looking ahead, the outlook will largely depend on First Citizens' ability to stabilize its interest margin while keeping credit quality under control.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a holding company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company. The Company has four segments. General Banking segment delivers products and services to consumers and businesses through its network of branches and various digital channels. Commercial Banking segment provides a range of lending, leasing, capital markets, asset management and other financial and advisory services, primarily to small and middle market companies in a range of industries, including energy, healthcare, tech media and telecom, asset-backed lending, capital finance, maritime, corporate banking, aerospace and defense, and sponsor finance. Silicon Valley Banking segment offers products and services to commercial clients in key innovation markets, such as the healthcare and technology industries, as well as to private equity and venture capital firms. Rail segment offers customized leasing and financing solutions on a fleet of railcars and locomotives to railroads and shippers.
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