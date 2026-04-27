Once, nothing seemed capable of halting the impressive forward march of these few Swedish serial acquirers and their well-oiled operating models.

One of the leaders of this successful cohort is Indutrade, the conglomerate specializing in the acquisition of technical and industrial businesses across Europe. It is controlled by the Lundberg family - one of the Scandinavian kingdom's great capitalist dynasties - via its holding company L E Lundbergföretagen AB.

Leveraging a decentralized culture, very low financing costs, and the added bonus of the Swedish krona's persistent depreciation against the euro, Indutrade and its peers generated outsized returns on investment from their external growth strategies.

However, the group has seen its share price return to the same level it occupied five years ago, in the midst of the pandemic. This suggests two possibilities: either something in the well-oiled machinery has seized up, or investors have simply recalibrated their historically high expectations.

Let the figures speak for themselves. Over the last five years, revenue has grown by another half, and operating profit by a third. While the rise in interest rates has indeed quadrupled interest expenses, this has not prevented cash profit (free cash flow) from increasing by 40% over the period.

Acquisitions remain central to the group's strategy and have increased in both frequency and volume, with SEK 10bn (about €900m) deployed over the last five years, resulting in a one billion kronor increase in cash profit over the period.

It is relatively straightforward to sketch a return on investment calculation: it remains satisfactory, yet significantly lower than the group's historical average, which has typically fluctuated between 15% and 20% - all while Indutrade maintained a remarkable balance sheet, transparent accounting, and a stable number of shares outstanding.

However, comparisons are not always definitive: the period under review covers a complicated economic climate and does not account for the synergies and development prospects of subsidiaries recently integrated into the group's perimeter. One might therefore legitimately choose to give it more time.

In this respect, it is most probably a readjustment of investor expectations that is primarily at play, with a valuation returning to multiples of around 20x free cash flow and 4x equity, similar to the levels seen after the 2008 financial crisis.

Furthermore, the structurally supportive and providential currency effect is now beginning to shift. While the Swedish krona had declined steadily against the euro between 2012 and 2023, it has since begun to recover. Should this trend be confirmed, it could potentially cost the group a few more performance points.