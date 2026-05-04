Flat Footed LLC, acting on behalf of funds under management, has notified the AMF that it crossed below the 10% threshold of Clariane's share capital and voting rights on April 24, following the sale of shares on the open market.
The investment firm disclosed that it holds, on behalf of the aforementioned funds, 33,252,659 Clariane shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 9.32% of the capital and voting rights of the long-term care operator.
Clariane SE is Europe's leading private operator of comprehensive care facilities for dependent people. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operation of nursing homes (63.8%): operation, at the end of 2025, of 656 nursing homes (Korian, Seniors Residencias and Rosorum brands);
- operation of specialized healthcare facilities (24.2%): operation of 279 facilities divided between mental health clinics (171), medical care and rehabilitation clinics (94) and day hospitals (14);
- operation of shared homes (12%): operation of 280 facilities (Korian, Ages & Vie, Rosorum, Korian Home Care and Cura brands). The group also offers homecare services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (42.6%), Germany (24.8%), Benelux (15.9%), Italy (11.7%) and Spain (5%).
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