Flat Footed trims stake in Clariane

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/04/2026 at 09:44 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Flat Footed LLC, acting on behalf of funds under management, has notified the AMF that it crossed below the 10% threshold of Clariane's share capital and voting rights on April 24, following the sale of shares on the open market.



The investment firm disclosed that it holds, on behalf of the aforementioned funds, 33,252,659 Clariane shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 9.32% of the capital and voting rights of the long-term care operator.